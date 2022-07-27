Call for faster action on Dr Gray’s maternity service improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for faster action on Dr Gray’s maternity service improvements

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am
An Elgin community councillor is calling on colleagues across Moray to back a campaign to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

Promises have been made by NHS Grampian to reintroduce a consultant-led obstetrics unit at the hospital.

However, it could take as long as nine years for that to happen.

Neil Alexander, who is a new member of Elgin Community Council, believes that time scale isn’t good enough.

He is proposing to lobby Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Hamza Yousaf for faster action.

Mr Alexander will ask colleagues to sign a letter to Mr Yousaf, and for them to support the Keep Mum campaign group which is fighting to have maternity services restored at Dr Gray’s.

Elgin community councillor Neil Alexander.

The move has already received unanimous backing from Elgin Community Council. It will go before members of the Joint Community Councils of Moray (JCC) at a meeting on August 11.

Mr Alexander is hopeful of gaining approval for his proposal from the JCC.

He said: “There is wide support for the Keep Mum campaign.

“The suggestion that NHS Grampian take nine years to restore a consultant-led service is a disaster.

“People are having to travel to Inverness or Aberdeen and it’s not acceptable.

“Elgin is growing and that’s good to see, but without this essential service it’s not a great situation to be in.”

‘Not acceptable’

The maternity unit at Dr Gray’s was downgraded in 2018.

Around 75% of Moray women have their babies in Aberdeen, which is a 90-minute drive from Elgin.

Others go to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness that takes around an hour to get to by road.

In the last six months two mothers have given birth at the side of the road on their way to Aberdeen.

