Home News Moray

Biker charged after large group seen riding ‘dangerously’ in Moray

By Ross Hempseed
August 22, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 2:00 pm
motorcyclists

A motorcyclist has been charged after a “large group” of bikers were seen riding dangerously in Moray.

Police say the group were seen performing dangerous manoeuvres and failed to stop when pursued.

The group were spotted on the A95 between Ballindalloch and Aberlour and the A941 between Aberlour and Elgin at about 6.20pm last night.

One 37-year-old man was traced and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the events to contact them.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, of Inverurie road policing unit, said: “Speeding and dangerous driving by motorists puts not only themselves, but other road users at unnecessary risk and will not be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time and may have witnessed the motorcyclists or has dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 2857 of 21 August.

