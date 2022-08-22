Union Terrace reopens to traffic as work on £30m park revamp continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union Terrace reopens to traffic as work on £30m park revamp continues

By Denny Andonova
August 22, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 5:09 pm
Union Terrace
Union Terrace has reopened to traffic following two-month closure. Image supplied

Two-way traffic has returned to Union Terrace as the £30 million revamp project at Union Terrace Gardens moves one step closer to completion.

The road, which connects Union Street and Rosemount Viaduct, fully reopened today after nearly two months.

Drivers had been banned from the street since June 27 to allow construction works at the Aberdeen park.

Stagecoach has now announced all bus services, which were diverted during the two-month closure, will return to normal.

These include services 59, 37, X20 and 220.

First Bus services number 3 from Mastrick to Cove, as well as number 12 from Heathryfold to Torry, have also been reinstated to their usual route in both directions.

However, vehicles will not be allowed to park or wait on the west side of Union Terrace until 11pm on November 30.

When will Union Terrace Gardens open to the public?

Union Terrace Gardens has been undergoing major refurbishment since summer 2019.

The project has been delayed several times – with global events from Covid to the war in Ukraine blamed for the cancellation of the much-anticipated opening of the park.

A  “soft opening” of the Victorian sunken gardens was also called off at the very last minute at the end of April.

And while council bosses announced the first of the three new pavilions on the edge of UTG should be open for business “in August”, a final date for the grand reopening remains to be confirmed.

Union Terrace
Union Terrace Gardens has been undergoing major revamp since 2019. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

