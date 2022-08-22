Union Terrace reopens to traffic as work on £30m park revamp continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-way traffic has returned to Union Terrace as the £30 million revamp project at Union Terrace Gardens moves one step closer to completion.

The road, which connects Union Street and Rosemount Viaduct, fully reopened today after nearly two months.

Drivers had been banned from the street since June 27 to allow construction works at the Aberdeen park.

Stagecoach has now announced all bus services, which were diverted during the two-month closure, will return to normal.

These include services 59, 37, X20 and 220.

First Bus services number 3 from Mastrick to Cove, as well as number 12 from Heathryfold to Torry, have also been reinstated to their usual route in both directions.

However, vehicles will not be allowed to park or wait on the west side of Union Terrace until 11pm on November 30.

Union Terrace has reopened the following service are now back to normal route 59,37,x20,220. Sorry for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. pic.twitter.com/WZ2tHqr90g — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) August 21, 2022

When will Union Terrace Gardens open to the public?

Union Terrace Gardens has been undergoing major refurbishment since summer 2019.

The project has been delayed several times – with global events from Covid to the war in Ukraine blamed for the cancellation of the much-anticipated opening of the park.

A “soft opening” of the Victorian sunken gardens was also called off at the very last minute at the end of April.

And while council bosses announced the first of the three new pavilions on the edge of UTG should be open for business “in August”, a final date for the grand reopening remains to be confirmed.