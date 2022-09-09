Could bringing Moray’s 4,000 empty homes back into use help solve housing problems?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Could bringing Moray’s 4,000 empty homes back into use help solve housing problems?

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gat feels bringing Moray's empty homes back into use would ease housing issues.
Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gat feels bringing Moray's empty homes back into use would ease housing issues.

Bringing empty properties back into use could ease the pressure on Moray’s housing stock.

That was the view of one councillor at a recent meeting of the housing and community services committee.

Conservative member for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt asked what the local authority could do to bring unoccupied houses into use.

A report before councillors showed that around 1,187 affordable houses needed to be built in Moray between April 2018 and March 2022.

However only 351 were completed.

Recent figures show there are 3,472 people on Moray Council housing waiting list.

It also showed that in March this year 3,472 people were on the local authority's housing waiting list, with seven applications received for every vacancy.

Since  the start of the year house prices in Moray have increased by 17.3% higher than the national rate of 11.6%.

Mr Gatt said: “We’re obviously not going to build our way out of this issue.

“We’re not really buying any properties either.

“So bearing in mind at a previous meeting of this committee we heard there were over 4,000 empty homes in Moray, what can the council do to actively encourage people who own those empty homes to bring them back into use so they are available for rent or sale?

House prices up 17.3%

“If we even got a percentage of that 4,000 properties back into use it would ease things considerably I feel.”

Head of housing and property Edward Thomas told the committee the council had an empty homes officer who works with landlords to get properties occupied.

He said: “We’ve also been approached by the Scottish Government in line with work to assist Ukranian displaced persons to look at the extent empty homes could be brought back into use.

“We’ve responded to that and we’re waiting to hear to what extent funding to unlock some of these properties may be forthcoming.

“We are aware there are often complex circumstances that lead owners to move on.”

Tags

Conversation

