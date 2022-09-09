No malice in Leighton Clarkson’s two-game ban challenge, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists there was no malice in Leighton Clarkson’s mistimed tackle which was punished with a two-game ban.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Clarkson initially received a yellow card for the challenge on Ross County’s Callum Johnson in last weekend’s 1-1 draw.

But the 20-year-old was cited with a notice of complaint by the SFA for the challenge earlier this week.

Clarkson had been due to have a fast-track tribunal on Thursday for “serious foul play” in breach of disciplinary rule 200.

However, the midfielder subsequently admitted the charge and will serve an immediate two-game suspension starting against Rangers on Saturday.

The loan star will also miss the away trip to Hibs on Saturday, September 17.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay slammed Clarkson’s challenge as a “leg breaker” in the immediate aftermath of the Dingwall clash.

Clarkson not ‘midfield enforcer’

However, Goodwin insists loan star Clarkson is “not the type of player” who would intentionally put in a late challenge.

He said: “During the game, watching it live, I thought it was a good honest 50/50 tackle.

“But when you watch it back and slow it down it doesn’t look great.

“All I can say to the people out there is that Leighton Clarkson is not that type of player.

“He’s a technically-gifted footballer and certainly hasn’t been brought into the club to be that midfield enforcer.

“It was a mistimed tackle, no malice in it whatsoever.

“We accepted the punishment that came our way, as did Leighton.”

Clarkson’s absence a ‘huge loss’

Clarkson has netted three goals in five appearances since arriving on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Two of those goals have been contenders for goal of the season already.

He scored a superb long-range strike in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren within minutes of his debut off the bench.

The England U20 international then curled in a brilliant 30-yard free-kick in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone in Perth.

Clarkson was set to start against Rangers and now Goodwin will have to “shuffle the pack” for the clash with the Ibrox side.

The impact of the loan star’s ban is aggravated by the long-term absence of midfielder Connor Barron through injury.

A win against Rangers would leap-frog the Dons ahead of the Ibrox club into second place in the Premiership.

Goodwin said: “It is a huge loss, especially with Connor Barron still being out.

“So we do need to shuffle the pack with Leighton missing these two important games.”

Roberts ruled out until December

Aberdeen will also be without summer signing Callum Roberts for the clash with Rangers.

Winger Roberts, signed from Notts County, suffered a hamstring injury in only his second game for the Dons.

In another blow, Goodwin confirmed Roberts, who signed a three-year contract, is set to be ruled out until after the Premiership winter break in December.

The top flight goes into cold storage from November 12 until the weekend before Christmas.

Goodwin said: “Barron and Roberts remain the only two absentees.

“Roberts unfortunately will probably be after the winter break.”

Red Army can be ’12th man’

The Red Army are set to turn out in force to cheer on the Dons in a high noon Pittodrie showdown.

Rangers travel to Pittodrie under pressure, having suffered back to back 4-0 defeats.

The Ibrox club were humbled 4-0 by Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday on their return to the Champions League group stages.

That came just days after a 4-0 loss to title rivals Celtic.

Goodwin believes Aberdeen supporters’ backing will be pivotal in Saturday’s clash as the Reds bid to jump to second in the Premiership.

He said: “I’m led to believe we are not far off a full house.

“Our supporters certainly can add to the atmosphere and be the 12th man.

“Since I came in our supporters have been different class – especially the travelling fans and especially last week when 1,000 of them had a 400-plus mile round trip to Annan.

“There was the expense that trip to Annan involved.

“Then there were more than 2,000 to follow us across the country to Dingwall a few days later.”