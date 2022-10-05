Cat-sized reptile that roamed Moray 200 million years ago could hold key place in evolutionary tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Cat-sized reptile that roamed Moray 200 million years ago could hold key place in evolutionary tree

By Nilima Marshall
October 5, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 4:03 pm
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA

A fossilised reptile unearthed in Moray lived during the age of dinosaurs and was closely related to an extinct group of flying reptiles known as pterosaurs, new research suggests.

The small cat-sized creature, named Scleromochlus taylori, is thought to have roamed the planet somewhere between 240 to 210 million years ago.

Pterosaurs were one of the first animals to evolve powered flight and the researchers believe that Scleromochlus may hold a key place in its evolutionary tree.

Close cousins of dinosaurs

The palaeontologists said their findings, published in the journal Nature, could help shed more light on the origins of pterosaurs.

Sterling Nesbitt, an associate professor at Virgina Tech in the US and one of the authors on the study, said: “Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to evolve powered flight and for nearly two centuries, we did not know their closest relatives.

New research has allowed the fossil that was discovered near Elgin about 100 years ago to be reexamined. Photo: PA

“Now we can start filling in their evolutionary history with the discovery of tiny close relatives that enhance our knowledge about how they lived and where they came from.”

Pterosaurs were close cousins of dinosaurs who evolved on a separate branch of the reptile family tree.

Some species were as large as fighter jets while others were as small as paper planes.

Scleromochlus, meanwhile, was no more than 20cm long.

It had a large head, a long tail, a short neck, a slender body, and stood on spindly legs.

Scotland an important place for fossils

Fossilised remains of the creature were first discovered more than 100 years ago in Moray, near Elgin.

However, the fossil was poorly preserved in sandstone so scientists were unable to study its anatomical features in detail.

This led to debates amongst experts as to whether Scleromochlus was closer to pterosaurs or did it have more in common with dinosaurs in the evolutionary tree.

First author Dr Davide Foffa, research associate at National Museums Scotland – and now a research fellow at the University of Birmingham, said: “It’s exciting to be able to resolve a debate that’s been going on for over a century, but it is far more amazing to be able to see and understand an animal which lived 230 million years ago and its relationship with the first animals ever to have flown.

“This is another discovery which highlights Scotland’s important place in the global fossil record, and also the importance of museum collections that preserve such specimens, allowing us to use new techniques and technologies to continue to learn from them long after their discovery.”

The researchers used a CT scan – an imaging technique usually used by medical professionals to obtain internal images of the body – to reconstruct the skeleton of Scleromochlus.

The findings suggest the reptile may have belonged to Pterosauromorpha – the clade that includes pterosaurs and a group of small reptiles called lagerpetids.

The experts believe their work supports the hypothesis that pterosaurs evolved from small, likely two-legged ancestors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Buckie by-election: Parent school council chairman and marine worker standing as a candidate
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Man grabbed police officer between the legs and called her colleague a 'p**f'
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
81-year-old Macallan whisky sells at auction for £300,000
Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of The Cabrach Trust.
Trust inks £3m deal with Moray coppersmith for new distillery
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Met Office withdraws today's weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced
9
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
10
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Scleromochlus taylori has been described as a "close cousin" of dinosaurs. Photo: PA
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks