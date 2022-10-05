Keepers of Merkinch Local Nature Reserve welcome plans for new boardwalk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keepers of a much-loved Inverness beauty spot are calling on the local community to have their say as proposals for a new boardwalk go on public display.

A consultation event has been held at the Merkinch Community Centre to garner feedback on the design of a replacement boardwalk for Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.

The new boardwalk would replace the existing 30-year-old structure, adjacent to the Far North line, which has fallen into a state of disrepair.

In August 2020, a section of the wooden walkway was cordoned off over fears that it may collapse.

Conservationists and volunteers have spearheaded plans to replace the structure to maintain the valuable walking route for locals in recent years.

What do those at the forefront think of the plans?

Project manager Caroline Snow, has been the driving force in campaigning for a new boardwalk.

She’s been working closely with Claire Bell, project officer for Highland Council, to bring these designs to life and is “excited and hopeful” about the prospects which lie ahead.

“We have been talking about this for years and it is getting closer and closer to it happening,” she said.

“With the improved path work that’s been done by Scottish Canals, once the new boardwalk is installed, it will work together really nicely.

“As well as giving people in Merkinch and South Kessock a route to get from A to B, the boardwalk just makes the green space that is the nature reserve even more desirable and a nice place for people to be when you are living in a city.

“I think the nature reserve is looking really good and it has gone from strength to strength and I hope that continues.

“Fingers crossed that things go well and this time next year we could see the beginning of the works.”

‘It needs to be what the local community wants’

Mrs Snow is urging local residents to have their say and help steer the project in the right direction.

She added: “It needs to be what the local community wants not what we think they want.

“It is their land and their space so they deserve to have an input. I think community engagement is important.

“I just really hope that people will go in and communicate with Claire, who is the project manager and has been doing this for a few years now.

“Just alleviate any ideas of negativity and just encourage the project to go ahead. I think that’s what we need people to do and I would hope that they will do that now, rather than moaning about what hasn’t been done in the future.”

New community active travel route

The project is being funded primarily by Sustrans through their Places for Everyone programme.

Highland Council is also planning to invest around £560,0000 to replace the ageing structure.

The new boardwalk would form part of a new active travel route from South Kessock to the city centre.

Views can be submitted online as part of the consultation here.