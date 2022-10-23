Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-vehicle crash has restricted traffic on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road near to Threaplands Garden Centre at Lhanbryde.

The incident happened around 11am on Sunday, October 23, with emergency services arriving at the scene, near Fochabers, at 11.30am.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances were sent to assist and it was tasked with making the vehicles safe.

Fire crews have since left the scene but images show police and at least one ambulance still present.

The road has been restricted to traffic in both directions and there is slow moving traffic in the area.

A police spokesman confirmed there were no injuries and two cars were involved.

