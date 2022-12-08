Elgin arts charity reveals £41,600 plans to buy an eco-camper van to expand creativity opportunities in rural communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Arts Development Engagement (Made) has a plan.

They want to buy an eco-camper van to expand creativity opportunities to people living in rural communities.

In 2018, the charity was set up in Elgin in efforts to create more opportunities locally for people to get involved with arts projects.

Since then, it has grown with artistic opportunities available across the region.

Projects have included raising awareness about illegal puppy farms as dog demand soared during coronavirus lockdown and encouraging people with experience of supporting loved ones through mental health difficulties to come together.

‘We want to try a green solution to reach communities’

Now the group is currently in discussions with CampervanCo over purchasing a bespoke campervan to boost efforts to reach rural communities.

The Scottish firm design and build fully customisable eco-friendly hybrid campervans.

Made director Stacey Toner believe the project will unlock more opportunities.

Mrs Toner said: “We want to try a green solution to reach the communities we don’t work in.

“Normally we go to places with larger population and venues already set up suitable for delivering what we need.

“Having our own asset will give us more control of where we go.

“It means we will be able to visit more people to deliver artistic opportunities.

“Rather than expecting people to come to us all the day.”

Vision for campervan to help communities

She added: “Working with CampervanCo will make sure we get it right with the vehicle.

“We are looking at a hybrid model, so we don’t need an electricity set up and have a solar panel on the roof.

“We hope to double it up with using the campervan for a potential accommodation option for artists coming to the region.

“It can be difficult for artists we invite to Moray to find accommodation and really expensive.

“We also see other opportunities to ensure the whole community benefits from the campervan by working with other groups.

Bid for funding

Now the charity has applied for £39,000 from the Just Transitions Fund for their £41,615 campervan project.

Meanwhile they will pledge £2,615 of their own cash towards the project.

The fund is for projects that help the region help make the move to net zero.

This fund, which is delivered in conjunction with Money for Moray on behalf of the Scottish Government, has a pot of £333,333.

Have your say?

TsiMoray is helping distribute grants from this fund and the Communities Wellbeing Fund which is a pilot project funded by the National Lottery Communities Fund, that has £20,000.

People in Moray have the chance to vote for which community groups get the cash.

Click here to vote for both funds. Deadline for voting, is Friday, December 16 at 5pm.