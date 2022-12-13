Driver taken to hospital following crash on A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been taken to hospital after crashing on the Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of a one-vehicle crash this afternoon.

There are not yet any details on how badly hurt the driver was.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the driver has been taken to hospital: “Around 1.35pm on Tuesday, 13 December, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

“Officers attended to assist and the driver was being taken to hospital.”

The A941 was shut and traffic was diverted to the Muirton road, but the road has since reopened.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 1.30pm there was two appliances at the scene and it’s a one-car collision.”

Fire and rescue left the scene at 3.20pm.