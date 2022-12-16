Moray siblings are stars of screen and stage landing film and Eden Court panto roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray siblings are stars of screen and stage landing film and Eden Court panto roles

By Lauren Robertson
December 16, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 2:00 pm
Huck and Hanalei Whittle have hit the big screen. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Huck and Hanalei Whittle have hit the big screen. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Moray siblings Huck and Hanalei Whittle are taking the screen and stage by storm.

Back in 2020, the pair were cast in independent film Jessie and the Elf Boy, which is inspired by the old legend of Ghillie Dhu.

Huck, 12, plays the titular role of elf boy Ghillie Dhu, a magical forest elf who helps Jessie, a teenager he met in the woods as a little girl, to become a successful hairstylist.

His 10-year-old sister Hanalei plays a young Jessie in the film, which was produced by independent Scottish company Fellowship Film.

The film was made possible by a Crowdfunder, which helped pay for special effects, music and sound design.

Mum Samara thought the kids would be perfect for the film. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Mum Samara Shah saw a casting call for the film at a “perfect time” when the kids’ planned performances were put on hold due to the pandemic.

She said: “They had an illustration of an elf boy and I read the description and thought ‘oh my goodness, this is perfect for my son’.”

Huck was selected from more than 100 boys for the part of Ghillie Dhu, and Hanalei was brought on board after he mentioned her in a chat with the casting team.

Family affair

Jessie and the Elf Boy was filmed under strange conditions during the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the siblings from having fun.

Mrs Shah said: “The whole experience was amazing, we’ve never done anything like that before. We were all in masks, the performers less so but the crew, and were all super nervous about not getting Covid.

“Some of the filming days were just beautiful, they were running through the woods together. It comes across beautifully in the film but on that day they were genuinely living that part of carefree running and having fun.”

Huck and Halanei both love performing. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

She even got involved in the filming herself to reduce the number of households on set.

“Everybody helped out, so I ended up helping with things that probably as a parent on set I wouldn’t normally have helped with, including me getting pulled into being a support actor,” she added.

“There’s a scene of someone holding Hanalei’s hand and they said ‘OK, we can put you in a blonde wig and you can do that’.”

Eyes set on the stage

When it came to seeing their faces on the big screen, Mrs Shah said the kids took it in their stride.

“They’re very laid back about it, more laid back than Jamie and I as parents, because they’re so young they just go with the flow and are quite casual about it.”

Huck and Hanalei have been involved in local theatre groups for years, taking part in musical theatre courses online and even down in London.

Huck is one of three children currently playing John Darling in Eden Court’s Peter Pan, and his sister is a stand-in.

Huck currently plays John Darling in Eden Court’s Peter Pan panto. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Their mum said she expects to see them both on stage many more times in the future, as it is “where they want to be”.

Jessie and the Elf Boy has just been released on DVD in the UK and can be streamed on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.

