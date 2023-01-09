Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spectacular new year’s tradition will return to the streets of a Moray village this week.

Crowds will gather for the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead on Wednesday.

An old whisky barrel full of staves has already been prepared and at 6pm it will be set alight and carried through the village.

It will be carried up to Doorie Hill, where it is firmly wedged and then allowed to burn out and fall down the hill – where its embers are eagerly gathered for good luck.

It will be the first time the celebrations will be held on their traditional date – January 11 – since the pandemic.

Last year, it returned for the first time since 2020 but six days late after restrictions eased.

Dan Ralph, who has been Clavie King for 35 years, hopes the return to the usual date will bring out the spectators.

‘What it’s done for me throughout my life’

He said: “It was cancelled two years ago and then last year it was six days late which was very annoying, but we’re back on track now and we have the Clavie on the appropriate day.

“I don’t what the attendance will be like this year, but I’d think there will be quite a good crowd for it.”

Pieces from the Clavie are said to bring good luck for the coming year and pieces are sent around the world.

Mr Ralph said: “You have no idea what it’s done for me throughout my life, it’s right that you have a piece of Clavie if you believe in it.

“Before I was big enough to be in the crew, we would scrabble in amongst the flare in the hill to get a bit. It wasn’t just for luck, when I look back it was also an initiation into manhood.”

‘Keep it as pure as we can’

The date coincides with the date New Year would’ve been on the old Julian calendar before Scotland introduced the current calendar during the 18th century.

Mr Ralph stressed the Burghead community are keen to keep the tradition going in its original form.

He said: “It’s a inheritable status, outsiders can’t really get into the crew – it’s sons and grandsons of former crew members. We try to keep it as pure as we can.

“We have a lot of younger ones who are in the crew for family reasons and they’re as keen as can be, it’s secured and there’s great enthusiasm shown.”

The Burning of the Clavie will take place on Wednesday from 6pm on Granary’s Street in Burghead.