Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000

A Moray golf club that once had a former prime minister as a distinguished member has gone on the market for £750,000.

The 18-hole golf course has been at Spey Bay has been at the mouth of the River Spey, near Fochabers, since 1907.

Now the links, as well as the associated caravan park, clubhouse and former driving range, has gone on the market.

Lossiemouth-born Ramsay Macdonald, who was the UK’s first Labour prime minister, was a distinguished former member.

The principled politician was thrown out from Moray Golf Club in his hometown due to his opposition to the First World War and he never played there again.

Although members did make an attempt to entice him back when he became prime minister by offering to restore his membership, the keen golfer, who had two terms in Number 10 in 1924 and then again from 1929 to 1935, declined.

Instead, he continued to enjoy the sport along the coast at Spey Bay and the magnificent club championship trophy, which was presented by him, remains there to this day.

Opportunities to enhance golf course

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own a true links golf course in a stunning location.

“There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business including development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”

Euan MacCrimmon, Senior Associate Director at Strutt & Parker, added: “There is a modern club house, which is licensed, and the campsite provides 30 plots made up of hardstanding pitches comprising 14 residential pitches and 16 towing pitches.

“The site caters to caravans, motorhomes, and tents with attractive coastal views. The campsite is currently licensed from April to October, however, there is scope to trade all year round and space to increase capacity.”

Offers over £750,000 are invited. Interested parties should contact the joint selling agents on 01463 712239 and 01463 719171.