Home News Moray

40 jobs, but worries over smells, noise and traffic from £65m Rothes maltings

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
Simpsons Malt's plans for a maltings at a site outskirts of Rothes has taken a step closer. Image: Simpsons Malt
Simpsons Malt's plans for a maltings at a site outskirts of Rothes has taken a step closer. Image: Simpsons Malt

A £65 million maltings proposed for the outskirts of a Speyside town has taken a step closer to fruition.

Councillors voted by eight to four to grant planning permission in principle to the project at a meeting this week.

There was one abstention.

Simpsons Malt Ltd put forward the proposal along with landowner Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Sir Edward Mountain.

The decision means they can now progress with a full planning application for the plant at Greens of Rothes, on the B9015 road to Mosstodloch.

£65m Rothes maltings

It is expected 100,000 tonnes of malt could be produced at the site each year.

Conservative councillor Marc Macrae said as Mr Mountain is a party member, it raised a possible conflict of interest for the council group.

However, having taken advice from officers, as none of the elected members had “a close personal link” with the MSP, it was felt they could determine the application fairly.

Mr Macrae put forward the motion to approve the application.

He was seconded by Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain.

Tim McCreath, managing director at Simpsons Malt. Image: Simpsons Malt

However Green member for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn wanted the proposal to be rejected as it went against council policy.

SNP councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron seconded him, but they were unsuccessful.

The maltings is considered “significantly contrary” to the Moray local development plan.

However officers recommended approval on the grounds that a predetermination hearing was held on the proposal.

‘Put your money where your mouth is’

They also listed difficulty finding another suitable site for a maltings in Moray, and the insignificant impact the development would have on the environment as reasons.

The application is subject to more then 30 conditions, including one not to build a biomass plant as part of the development.

The hearing took place just before the planning meeting.

Representatives from Simpsons Malt gave an overview of the development and potential benefits.

Mr Mountain did not attend the hearing.

Objectors aired their fears on the detrimental impact the maltings could have on the town.

Councillors voted by eight to four with one abstention for the Rothes maltings development to take the nest step forward.

They raised concerns over increased traffic, noise and smell coming from the plant, as well as the effect on the natural environment including the nearby River Spey.

Rothes resident Jean Richardson said: “With the increase in traffic, specifically HGV movements, there has been no improvement in infrastructure to ensure the safe and unobtrusive movement of these vehicles along our roads.”

Chairwoman of Speyside Community Council Marion Ross challenged members to consider the recent decision by Moray Council declaring a natural emergency.

She said: “Pardon the expression councillors but it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.

The proposed Rothes plant is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of malt a year.

“Our environment and biodiversity must be protected from inappropriate industrial development such as this.

“We can no longer take nature for granted.

“This will give the impression that Rothes is not a rural site but an industrial town.”

Managing director of Simpsons Malt Tim McCreath told the hearing the company’s £65 million investment was not being done on “a wing and a prayer”.

He said: “We’re building it to order. This is an industry solution to an industry supply issue.

40 jobs created

“It is not just for the benefit of Simpsons Malt but to the whole industry.

“And it will be of benefit to the town of Rothes and the region of Moray.

“If we do not build then the malt will come from somewhere else, be that England or Europe.

“How will that help the local economy.”

The maltings is expected to create around 40 skilled and semi-skilled jobs.

100,000 tonnes of malt a year

Simpsons has been supplying malt to brewers and distillers for more then 160.

It has sites at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and Tivetshall St Margaret, Norfolk.

Rothes has been chosen as a suitable site as it is in the heart of malt whisky country.

The proposal includes a processing plant, silos and sheds on a 40 acre site to the north of the town.

It is expected to be operational within three years if planning permission is approved.

There were five objections to the proposal including one from Speyside Community Council.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented