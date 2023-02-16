Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical raises £13,100 for two Aberdeen charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical raises £13,100 for two Aberdeen charities

By Danica Ollerova
harlequin productions aberdeen 24 Hour Musical
Harlequin Productions will stage its third 24 Hour Musical in 2024. Image: Harlequin Productions, Facebook.

While Aberdeen’s Harlequin Productions sang about working 9 to 5, it took the team 24 hours to stage the famous musical.

But the company’s director Stuart Mearns says it was all worth it – the group managed to raise more than £13,000 for two local charities.

The concept of Harlequin Productions’s 24-Hour Musical is simple – announce you’re doing a musical and then bring the curtain up on the production 24 hours later.

The clock started ticking on Friday night (January 27) when the cast and crew found out they were tasked with staging the popular 9 to 5 the Musical.

“Luckily I have seen the show before,” said Stuart.

“It’s a very long first act so it was tough but everyone rose to the occasion and it was great fun.

“The best thing for me, as always, was the full-capacity audience at The Tivoli. As soon as we revealed what the show was going to be… the atmosphere was electric. It really was incredible and 9 to 5 the Musical is definitely a crowd-pleaser.”

harlequin productions school of rock
Stuart Mearns of Harlequin Productions. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Supporting two charities

This year, in addition to seasoned actors, there were also two complete beginners on the Tivoli stage from the charities who benefited – Steve Johnson, board trustee and non-executive director at Mental Health Aberdeen, and Annah Cargill, cancer support specialist at Maggie’s Centre.

Stuart said: “They were fantastic. They both absolutely loved it and threw themselves into it. We made sure we found them some small roles so that they had some speaking parts as well.

“By the end of it, when you saw them on stage, it really felt like they were doing it for years.”

Stuart said that staging a full-on musical in 24 hours is a unique but also very draining experience. From learning lines and rehearsing song and dance numbers to sourcing costumes and making sure everything works backstage too, it’s easy to “feel like you’ve hit a brick wall”.

Harlequin Productions rehearsing 9 to 5 the Musical in Aberdeen. Image: Harlequin Productions.

Bringing back 24-Hour Musical

While they were all exhausted, Stuart and his team also found the whole experience rewarding – so much so that Harlequin Productions announced the 24-Hour Musical would return next year (Saturday January 20, The Tivoli).

Stuart said: “When you see the audience reaction and you see the sums of money we raised for charities… it’s just something we love to be able to do and other people benefit from it too – so it’s a no-brainer.”

This year, Harlequin Productions raised a whopping £13,100 which will be split equally between Maggie’s Centre, which provides cancer support and information, and Mental Health Aberdeen which provides counselling and information services to people experiencing difficulties related to their mental health and wellbeing.

harlequin productions aberdeen 24 Hour Musical
Image: Harlequin Productions, Facebook.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the amount raised,” said Stuart.

The raised sum came from ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities organised by cast members.

“We’ve also had theatre angels – people who couldn’t make it to the performance sponsored one of the cast members or the production team. They basically donated money and they had their name in the programme.

“We told the charities how much we raised and they were unbelievably thrilled by the amount which far exceeded our expectations.

“We’ll be speaking to both charities to discuss where the money is going to go. We’re looking forward to speaking and meeting with the charities next week.”

