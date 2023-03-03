Drunk who fell off wagon told police officer he’d dig up dead dad’s corpse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drunk who fell off wagon told police officer he’d dig up dead dad’s corpse

By Kathryn Wylie
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 12:42 pm
Colin Reid was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Colin Reid was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A family man who fell off the wagon having abstained from alcohol for a decade threatened to dig up the body of a police officer’s late father.

Colin Reid’s disturbing rant came after he awoke from a drunken sleep at his Fochabers home only to fall out with his family, Elgin Court Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said the 38-year-old’s frightened family fled from the house and into a nearby caravan only for him to follow, shouting more vile abuse.

Neighbours, who watched the drama unfold from their homes at around 6pm on June 17 last year, noted that his victim was shaken by the incident.

Called vile rant ‘just a silly argument’

When police turned up Reid told officers it was “just a silly argument”.

But they soon became the targets of his abuse after they took him to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment for a minor injury.

Reid called one officer a “p***” and a “m*****” and told another: “Go f*** your father”.

“When he was advised the officer’s dad was dead, he stated he would dig him up from his grave,” the court heard.

He also kicked a female officer and spat on the shoes of another.

Reid admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, one of culpable and reckless conduct and another of police assault.

His defence agent Stephen Carty said the offending was a “timely reminder” of why his client had achieved almost a decade sober.

‘It’s a matter of great shame’

“A number of family members had passed away prior to this incident and he dealt with that by drinking too much,” Mr Carty said.

“It was a timely reminder of how alcohol affects him.

“It’s a matter of great shame to him that he behaved this way towards family at the family home.

“The comments to the police were made in the heat of the moment as he didn’t feel there was a need for police involvement at the time.

“In hindsight, he sees that there was.”

The solicitor added that Reid has not been drunk since and is “on an even keel” with things “harmonious at home”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Reid: “You are now at the upper limit that the court can impose for unpaid work. Come back here with another offence and you will find that the court has run out of options as far as you are concerned.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Reid, now of Hare’s Court, Lhanbryde, 120 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order.

