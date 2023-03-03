Drunk who fell off wagon told police officer he’d dig up dead dad’s corpse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family man who fell off the wagon having abstained from alcohol for a decade threatened to dig up the body of a police officer’s late father.

Colin Reid’s disturbing rant came after he awoke from a drunken sleep at his Fochabers home only to fall out with his family, Elgin Court Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said the 38-year-old’s frightened family fled from the house and into a nearby caravan only for him to follow, shouting more vile abuse.

Neighbours, who watched the drama unfold from their homes at around 6pm on June 17 last year, noted that his victim was shaken by the incident.

Called vile rant ‘just a silly argument’

When police turned up Reid told officers it was “just a silly argument”.

But they soon became the targets of his abuse after they took him to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment for a minor injury.

Reid called one officer a “p***” and a “m*****” and told another: “Go f*** your father”.

“When he was advised the officer’s dad was dead, he stated he would dig him up from his grave,” the court heard.

He also kicked a female officer and spat on the shoes of another.

Reid admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, one of culpable and reckless conduct and another of police assault.

His defence agent Stephen Carty said the offending was a “timely reminder” of why his client had achieved almost a decade sober.

‘It’s a matter of great shame’

“A number of family members had passed away prior to this incident and he dealt with that by drinking too much,” Mr Carty said.

“It was a timely reminder of how alcohol affects him.

“It’s a matter of great shame to him that he behaved this way towards family at the family home.

“The comments to the police were made in the heat of the moment as he didn’t feel there was a need for police involvement at the time.

“In hindsight, he sees that there was.”

The solicitor added that Reid has not been drunk since and is “on an even keel” with things “harmonious at home”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Reid: “You are now at the upper limit that the court can impose for unpaid work. Come back here with another offence and you will find that the court has run out of options as far as you are concerned.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Reid, now of Hare’s Court, Lhanbryde, 120 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order.

