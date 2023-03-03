Hopes to bring popular international Redhead Day celebrations to Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray woman hopes to bring a world famous celebration of people with red hair to the north-east for the first time.

For decades, redheads across the globe have been coming together to take the spotlight on November 5 and commemorate their hair colour, dubbed “one of the rarest”.

Thousands of men and women of all ages flock to the streets for National Redhead Day, also known as Love Your Red Hair Day, to shine with each gorgeous strand of their hair.

The holiday is marked with annual festivals in dozens of countries – including the UK, Ireland, Germany and Australia.

Event to put Moray on the map

And now, Marie Lewis is looking for fellow friends with the unique hair colour in hope of organising their very own festival in Moray.

Ms Lewis shared her appeal on social media, saying this would be a great way to put the region on the map.

She posted: “Looking for folk with red hair from Moray with potential of bringing about a mini Redhead day festival on May 26 to celebrate all creeds of people and families.

“Depending on interest for this, which is very successful in other parts of Ireland and UK, this could be quite a lucrative annual event.

“It could become a recognised place for all of nationalities, especially Scotland’s redheads, to gather – offering families with the gene from all backgrounds to enjoy the spectacular sight of seeing us all at once in the park and the streets.

“Sounds a bit crazy, but it would certainly put Moray on the map.”