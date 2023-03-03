Butcher will show sector is a cut above

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young butcher from Dingwall has become one of four ambassadors who will drive the positive messages of the Scottish red meat industry forward.

The Scotch Butchers Club, run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), is a scheme of more than 250 independent butchers and approved stockists who are committed to sourcing Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Ryan Gow, from John M Munro Butcher in Dingwall, has taken up the role in raising awareness of the high welfare and sustainability standards to which Scotch red meat is reared.

Ryan started in John Munro’s butcher shop in January 2019, moving up to the slaughterhouse in 2021 where he started in the products room before getting out onto the tables to learn boning out.

He completed his apprenticeship in December 2022 and now predominately works the automated bone puller at the start of the line.

The four ambassadors will also play a key role in encouraging the next generation to consider the profession.

“Collectively, we are all relatively new to the industry, but see butchery as a long-term career bursting with opportunity,” said Ryan.

“Our role is to not only promote what sets Scotch apart, but to demonstrate how working with fantastic products, the wider red meat supply chain and directly with customers makes for a highly rewarding job.”

The three other ambassadors are Jordan McCaughan of Hugh Black and Sons in Armadale, Ewan Saunderson of Saunderson’s Butchers, Tollcross, Edinburgh, and Grant Duffy, Strachan’s Craft Butchers, Blantyre.

Gordon Newlands, brand development and Scotch Butchers’ Club manager at QMS, said: “Each of our ambassadors represent the very best of modern butchery and set an excellent example of what can be achieved through dedication and passion to a craft that blends traditional skills with innovative technology.