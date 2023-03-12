Man, 39, charged in connection with Elgin street fires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after numerous items of “street furniture” were set alight in Elgin.

Police say several such items – which could be benches, bins or signs – on the town’s South Street were deliberately set on fire in the early hours of Saturday.

A 39-year-old has now been charged. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

PC Constable Kerry Hesten said: “We would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance with our inquiries.

“Fires, no matter what size, are extremely dangerous and can cause significant damage. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will thoroughly investigate any reports made to police.”

Anyone with concerns regarding fireraising can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.