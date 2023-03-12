Police charge 14 motorists – and seize two vehicles – during Elgin driving crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than a dozen drivers have been charged following an antisocial driving crackdown in Elgin.

Police carried out the operation following complaints about driver behaviour in the town.

On Saturday, roads policing officers and special constables carried out patrols and charged 14 people in connection with road traffic and drug offences.

A number of other motorists were fined for offences such as speeding and illegal vehicle modifications.

Warnings were also issued about careless driving and antisocial behaviour.

Two vehicles were seized during the operation.

‘Consider the consequences’

Inspector Neil Morrison, who is based in Elgin, said: “Driving in an antisocial manner is dangerous and inconsiderate to nearby residents. We routinely carry out patrols in areas where we’ve received numerous complaints, and will continue to work with our local partners to address community concerns.

“We want those responsible for this behaviour to consider the possible consequences of their actions. Driving too fast, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or making illegal modifications to a vehicle can all contribute to serious road crashes. It is disappointing to see these crimes and offences occurring this weekend.”

Anyone with concerns can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.