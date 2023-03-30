Pluscarden Abbey monks apply for static caravan for consultant – and to deter anti-social behaviour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray monks want to use a caravan as a office and accommodation for a consultant leading their project to build a new women’s retreat centre.

It is hoped the proposed caravan at Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin will also deter anti-social behaviour.

It comes as each month, young drivers come to the abbey beeping their horns late at night.

Now Gleeson Historic Building Consultants has submitted an application on behalf of Brother Michael De Klerk to site a static caravan between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and boundary wall.

Consultant John Gleeson is travelling from Inveraray to oversee many projects including the creation of the new St Joseph women’s retreat centre.

He will work and sleep in the caravan.

Planning approval has already been granted for the new three-level retreat centre.

Monks are awaiting a building warrant to build the building on the southside of the existing abbey which will have eight suites.

The basement of the new building will house a library for the monks.

How will it provide site security?

Brother Michael de Klerk explained how the abbey sometimes get affected by anti-social behaviour.

He said: “The idea is to have a static caravan there so the consultant can come up and stay when he is on site.

“Also it is a chance for him to keep an eye on the site while he’s there.

“Sometimes we have cars driving up and down beeping their horns when we are trying to sleep.

Although Br de Klerk described the behaviour as “mischief rather than crime”, the application states police are aware.

“It happens around once a month with two or three cars beeping their horns really late at night.”

The current women’s retreat centre near the proposed caravan is currently closed for repairs.

He added: “I know it can be distressing sometimes for the women staying in the women’s retreat.

“At the moment, the retreat centre is closed for repairs.

“The caravan will provide extra presence there.”

It is hoped construction of the new retreat centre will start this year.

Police were approached for comment.