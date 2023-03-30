Pluscarden Abbey monks apply for static caravan for consultant – and to deter anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pluscarden Abbey monks apply for static caravan for consultant – and to deter anti-social behaviour

People on retreat and the monks themselves have been disturbed by noisy cars and beeping horns at night

By Sean McAngus
The proposed caravan. Image: Pluscarden Abbey
The proposed caravan. Image: Pluscarden Abbey

Moray monks want to use a caravan as a office and accommodation for a consultant leading their project to build a new women’s retreat centre.

It is hoped the proposed caravan at Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin will also deter anti-social behaviour.

It comes as each month, young drivers come to the abbey beeping their horns late at night.

Now Gleeson Historic Building Consultants has submitted an application on behalf of Brother Michael De Klerk to site a static caravan between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and boundary wall.

Site proposed for the caravan. Image: Pluscarden Abbey

Consultant John Gleeson is travelling from Inveraray to oversee many projects including the creation of the new St Joseph women’s retreat centre.

He will work and sleep in the caravan.

Planning approval has already been granted for the new three-level retreat centre.

Monks are awaiting a building warrant to build the building on the southside of the existing abbey which will have eight suites.

The basement of the new building will house a library for the monks.

Pluscarden Abbey outside Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

How will it provide site security?

Brother Michael de Klerk explained how the abbey sometimes get affected by anti-social behaviour.

He said: “The idea is to have a static caravan there so the consultant can come up and stay when he is on site.

“Also it is a chance for him to keep an eye on the site while he’s there.

“Sometimes we have cars driving up and down beeping their horns when we are trying to sleep.

Although Br de Klerk described the behaviour as “mischief rather than crime”, the application states police are aware.

“It happens around once a month with two or three cars beeping their horns really late at night.”

Pluscarden Abbey outside Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The current women’s retreat centre near the proposed caravan is currently closed for repairs.

He added: “I know it can be distressing sometimes for the women staying in the women’s retreat.

“At the moment, the retreat centre is closed for repairs.

“The caravan will provide extra presence there.”

It is hoped construction of the new retreat centre will start this year.

Police were approached for comment.

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

