Multiple fire crews called to ongoing grain blaze at Portgordon Maltings

Six fire engines and multiple specialist units have rushed to fight a fire at Portgordon Maltings.

Crews were alerted to a fire at the building, near Buckie, just after 6.30am on Wednesday morning.

The fire engines rushed to the fire along with specialist resources and are dealing with grain that is alight.

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed that there are no reported injuries at this time.

They said: “We were alerted at 6.43am on Wednesday April 13 to reports of a building fire at commercial premises in Portgordon.

“Operations control has mobilised six appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where crews are working to extinguish a fire affecting grain that is alight.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

More as we get it.