The ancient reason why hundreds of Lossiemouth children walk through the town with lanterns

Children in Lossiemouth will this week parade through the town with lanterns to recreate an ancient tradition in the town.

After Halloween and Bonfire Night have passed, youngsters in the community come together for one more annual tradition.

Hundreds turn out for the event every year to remember the dedication of one man to the safety of the community.

Story of Lossiemouth’s lantern walk

The origins of Lossiemouth’s lantern walk date back more than 1,000 years to the time of St Gerardine.

The Irish saint was born in the late 9th Century and emigrated to the north-east of Scotland.

He settled in a cave in what is now Station Park in Lossiemouth.

However, back then it had a view of the coastline over the mouth of the River Lossie and the wider Moray Firth.

The hermit is said to have lit flaming torches at night to warn ships to stay away from dangerous rocks, possibly including the Skerries.

The location of the cave would also have indicated to vessels where the mouth of the river was so they could enter the harbour.

The cave remained a site of pilgrimage in the 16th Century but was lost when the area was quarried out into what is now Station Park.

Other legends of St Gerardine include that when he was short of wood to build a church in Lossiemouth a flood brought him trees from upstream.

His legacy continues in the town today with St Gerardine Primary School and St Gerardine’s Church.

When is the walk this year?

The Lossiemouth lantern walk traditionally takes place every year on November 8, which is St Gerardine’s feast day.

Every saint has a day dedicated to celebrate them in the way that November 30 is St Andrew’s Day.

Children have been making lanterns in Lossiemouth schools in recent weeks to be lit by electronic lights.

The event will begin with a gathering at Station Park at 6pm. A walk will then recreate the saint warning the ships of danger.

It will conclude with refreshments at St Gerardine’s Church.