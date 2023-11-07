Ellon newlyweds snapped under Northern Lights as they hail ‘unique and brilliant’ wedding photo

An Ellon couple are celebrating their marriage with a unique wedding photo taken under the Northern Lights.

Claire and Alasdair Macdonald have hailed their photographer for capturing the once-in-a-lifetime shot at Abercairny Estate, in Perthshire, on Sunday.

Quick-thinking Ian Struthers ushered the newlyweds outside after a friend told him there was a chance he could snap the natural phenomenon, which was spotted across the north of Scotland over last weekend.

Iain, from Aberfeldy, said: “I had a friend that texted me to say there was a good chance of capturing the Northern Lights, but I was covering Claire and Alasdair’s wedding.

“It was around 7.15pm so I popped outside to see if it was a good night to spot the lights and it was – you could make them out with the naked eye.

“I realised it could make for a unique photo opportunity so asked the couple if they would step outside for a few minutes.

“Abercairny is a stunning venue anyway and staff kindly turned off the outside lights to reduce the light pollution.

Photographer reveals how he got Northern Lights shot

“Then I messed around for 10 or 15 minutes trying to set up the best way to capture the shot.

“It was quite a complex process as it requires the couple to remain absolutely still – the camera shutter is open for about a second.

“I used a flash to backlight them which would help dispel any slight movement and that quickly managed to take three or four shots.

“I really wasn’t too sure at first if it had worked but later when I saw the result I was amazed.

“There really is a lot of luck involved but it worked out and thankfully it’s given a lovely couple a wedding picture like no other.”

The assignment was Iain’s 49th professional wedding shoot of 2023 – and the unique image makes it one of his most memorable.

And the happy couple were certainly impressed with the results.

‘The perfect way to capture our perfect day’

Claire, 33, said: “Iain asked us if we were up for trying to capture the Northern Lights and we thought, ‘why not?'”

“We’d seen them before on a trip to Iceland but to witness them on the day of our wedding was something special.”

Alasdair, also 33, added: “Iain had been fantastic with us all day and so professional – then he produces something out of a moment like that!

“It’s a brilliant and unique photograph and the perfect way to capture our perfect day.”