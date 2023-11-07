Ellon newlyweds snapped under Northern Lights as they hail ‘unique and brilliant’ wedding photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon newlyweds snapped under Northern Lights as they hail ‘unique and brilliant’ wedding photo

Claire and Alasdair Macdonald were in the right place at the right time.

By Neil Henderson
This spectacular photo shows Ellon couple Claire and Alasdair Macdonald under the Northern Lights. Image: Iain Struthers Photography
This spectacular photo shows Ellon couple Claire and Alasdair Macdonald under the Northern Lights. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

An Ellon couple are celebrating their marriage with a unique wedding photo taken under the Northern Lights.

Claire and Alasdair Macdonald have hailed their photographer for capturing the once-in-a-lifetime shot at Abercairny Estate, in Perthshire, on Sunday.

Quick-thinking Ian Struthers ushered the newlyweds outside after a friend told him there was a chance he could snap the natural phenomenon, which was spotted across the north of Scotland over last weekend.

Claire and Alasdair Macdonald embrace under the Northern Lights on Abercairny estate in Perthshire.
The full photo captures the Northern Lights – officially known as the Aurora Borealis – over Abercairny estate in Perthshire. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

Iain, from Aberfeldy, said: “I had a friend that texted me to say there was a good chance of capturing the Northern Lights, but I was covering Claire and Alasdair’s wedding.

“It was around 7.15pm so I popped outside to see if it was a good night to spot the lights and it was – you could make them out with the naked eye.

“I realised it could make for a unique photo opportunity so asked the couple if they would step outside for a few minutes.

“Abercairny is a stunning venue anyway and staff kindly turned off the outside lights to reduce the light pollution.

Photographer reveals how he got Northern Lights shot

“Then I messed around for 10 or 15 minutes trying to set up the best way to capture the shot.

“It was quite a complex process as it requires the couple to remain absolutely still – the camera shutter is open for about a second.

“I used a flash to backlight them which would help dispel any slight movement and that quickly managed to take three or four shots.

The couple say their wedding photo is a ‘unique and brilliant’ memory of their special day. Image: Iain Struthers Photography

“I really wasn’t too sure at first if it had worked but later when I saw the result I was amazed.

“There really is a lot of luck involved but it worked out and thankfully it’s given a lovely couple a wedding picture like no other.”

The assignment was Iain’s 49th professional wedding shoot of 2023 – and the unique image makes it one of his most memorable.

And the happy couple were certainly impressed with the results.

‘The perfect way to capture our perfect day’

Claire, 33, said: “Iain asked us if we were up for trying to capture the Northern Lights and we thought, ‘why not?'”

“We’d seen them before on a trip to Iceland but to witness them on the day of our wedding was something special.”

Alasdair, also 33, added: “Iain had been fantastic with us all day and so professional – then he produces something out of a moment like that!

“It’s a brilliant and unique photograph and the perfect way to capture our perfect day.”

Inverness photographer captures stunning ‘bucket list’ shot of bride and groom under Northern Lights

