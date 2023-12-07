How this chef went from the London restaurant hotspots to a street food trailer in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How this chef went from the London restaurant hotspots to a street food trailer in Elgin

Wiktor Lemanski's pizzas take five days to make.

By Sean McAngus
Wiktor Lemanski has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Wiktor Lemanski has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For years, Wiktor Lemanski experienced the long hours and high pressure in kitchens across London restaurants.

He spent most of his time at Green’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Duke Street in St James’s.

At the time, it was a popular haunt for celebrities and members of the Royal Family.

Famous faces who visited includedJames Bond star Sean Connery and Princess Diana.

The restaurant is no more, demolished in 2016 and redeveloped.

But Wiktor says his experiences in the capital prepared him to set up  his own business – and he chose Moray.

Green’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in St James’s is seen above in 2002.

Wiktor said: “I studied hospitality management in Poland and in between during the holidays I would come over to work in London.

“After college, I moved permanently to London and then worked myself up from agency work to restaurants.

“I would get myself into a kitchen whenever I could.

“My last position in London was a senior sous chef at Green’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

“It was a beautiful place and the experience was surreal.

“I learned so much there which has prepared me for launching my own business.”

How was Wiktor’s new Elgin street food project born?

Kate&Tate design studio helped with branding design on the trailer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2012, Wiktor and his family moved to Moray after falling in love with the area.

Since then, he has worked at the Laichmoray Hotel as second chef and the Drouthy Cobbler as head chef.

He also supplied private dining for fishing groups and individual clients and worked on consultancy projects.

Most recently he has been working offshore in a kitchen.

The two pizza ovens inside the trailer. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Earlier this year, he launched his own business Teine.

He serves homemade pizza at public events and caters for private functions.

He explained: “Up until Covid, I was working at the Drouthy Cobbler as a head chef and I was doing quite a lot of private diving as well on fishing estates too.

“However it wasn’t sustainable, so I went offshore to work in a kitchen where I have been for three years.

“I have always wanted to set up my own business.”

Wiktor Lemanski is exciting the new venture. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Wiktor added: “It has been quite a quick turnaround, as I only started in April.

“I basically have a pop-up trailer so I am able to move around.

“I will focus on private events and pizzas at public events at the moment.

“I have genuinely done most things in the industry, except trailers which will be a learning process however I thrive under pressure.

“Through the trailer I want to work with local farmers, producers and products as there is so much on offer in Moray.”

Wiktor Lemanski is buzzing for the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Preparation for pizza

He has experimented with different kinds of pizzas.

He has revealed it takes him five days to make his pizza.

Wiktor explained: “It’s quite nerdy, however I have researched a lot about hydration levels and different flours.

“I have got a dough that is bulletproof and works perfectly.

“It takes fives days to make, as I work carefully on every step.

“I want to provide food which I’m proud of and that people ask for – rather than just food that people have because they are hungry and need something.”

The 36-year-old is hoping to turn it into a full-time business in the next two years and in the long term recruit two staff members.

