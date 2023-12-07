How this chef went from the London restaurant hotspots to a street food trailer in Elgin

For years, Wiktor Lemanski experienced the long hours and high pressure in kitchens across London restaurants.

He spent most of his time at Green’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar on Duke Street in St James’s.

At the time, it was a popular haunt for celebrities and members of the Royal Family.

Famous faces who visited includedJames Bond star Sean Connery and Princess Diana.

The restaurant is no more, demolished in 2016 and redeveloped.

But Wiktor says his experiences in the capital prepared him to set up his own business – and he chose Moray.

Wiktor said: “I studied hospitality management in Poland and in between during the holidays I would come over to work in London.

“After college, I moved permanently to London and then worked myself up from agency work to restaurants.

“I would get myself into a kitchen whenever I could.

“My last position in London was a senior sous chef at Green’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

“It was a beautiful place and the experience was surreal.

“I learned so much there which has prepared me for launching my own business.”

How was Wiktor’s new Elgin street food project born?

In 2012, Wiktor and his family moved to Moray after falling in love with the area.

Since then, he has worked at the Laichmoray Hotel as second chef and the Drouthy Cobbler as head chef.

He also supplied private dining for fishing groups and individual clients and worked on consultancy projects.

Most recently he has been working offshore in a kitchen.

Earlier this year, he launched his own business Teine.

He serves homemade pizza at public events and caters for private functions.

He explained: “Up until Covid, I was working at the Drouthy Cobbler as a head chef and I was doing quite a lot of private diving as well on fishing estates too.

“However it wasn’t sustainable, so I went offshore to work in a kitchen where I have been for three years.

“I have always wanted to set up my own business.”

Wiktor added: “It has been quite a quick turnaround, as I only started in April.

“I basically have a pop-up trailer so I am able to move around.

“I will focus on private events and pizzas at public events at the moment.

“I have genuinely done most things in the industry, except trailers which will be a learning process however I thrive under pressure.

“Through the trailer I want to work with local farmers, producers and products as there is so much on offer in Moray.”

Preparation for pizza

He has revealed it takes him five days to make his pizza.

Wiktor explained: “It’s quite nerdy, however I have researched a lot about hydration levels and different flours.

“I have got a dough that is bulletproof and works perfectly.

“It takes fives days to make, as I work carefully on every step.

“I want to provide food which I’m proud of and that people ask for – rather than just food that people have because they are hungry and need something.”

The 36-year-old is hoping to turn it into a full-time business in the next two years and in the long term recruit two staff members.

