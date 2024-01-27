Police search for missing 13-year-old boy in Elgin

A 13-year-old has been reported missing in Elgin.

Police are searching for Tommy Smith, who was last seen in the Pinefield area of the Moray town about 11am on Friday, January 26.

Tommy is described as 5.6 feet tall, medium build, with fair hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black and grey body warmer, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Tommy since this time or who has information which could be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4066 of 26 January 2024