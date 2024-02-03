Bus driver dies in hospital after assault near Elgin bus station

A 58 year-old bus driver has died in hospital after being assaulted in the area of Elgin bus station late Friday night.

Police were called at around 10:40pm about reports of an assault.

The man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin where he later died.

A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a Police Scotland spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said : “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead issued a statement, calling the incident “tragic and horrific.”

He said: “My thoughts are with the bus driver’s loved ones and friends and it goes without saying that the local community is shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.

“This will also be an incredibly difficult time for everyone at the local Stagecoach depot. Everyone working on our local buses provide an essential service and should be able to return home safe and well from their shift.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and the bus company. In the meantime, my thoughts are very much with everyone affected.”

A police spokesperson added: “A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.”

Elgin bus station was closed Saturday morning, with police having taped off the scene.

Service at Elgin bus station “severely disrupted”

Bus service provider Stagecoach Bluebird said the Elgin bus station will remain closed until further notice.

Services have been “severely disrupted” throughout Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

Stagecoach first tweeted a warning to travellers about the closure shortly after 5am.

At around 10:30am, Stagecoach tweeted: “Due to a police incident at Elgin Bus Station, there is major disruption to our service.

“We have tried to run some services but would advise passengers to seek alternative transport.”

They also apologized for the inconvenience.

Press & Journal reached out to Scottish Ambulance Services for more details.

More to come.