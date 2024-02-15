‘We’re running out of options’: Clock is ticking for crafters to find new home as Elgin Community Centre closure looms

Craft group members are making a final plea for help to find suitable home or face folding for good.

Sewers and knitters have been searching for new accommodation since Elgin Community Centre was threatened with close.

But they have not found anywhere suitable. The main problem is storage space required for their materials and machines.

And time is running out as the community centre will shut at the end of March. It will then go up for sale.

‘We’re running out of options’

Chairperson of the machine knitters group Maureen Whyte said: “We know the community centre’s had it.

“The thing is there’s nowhere suitable for us to go. And the council is throwing us out.

“We’re running out of options.

“If there’s anybody out there who can help us, please let us know.

“This is our last chance to find somewhere or we’re going to have to fold.”

The groups have been running for 30 years with members travelling from across Moray and as far as Nairn to attend the twice weekly sessions.

Councillors took the final decision to close the centre at a confidential meeting in June last year.

However VIP Childcare, which operates from the building, has a lease that runs until summer 2026.

And the centre will be used to temporarily host groups currently using Elgin Town Hall.

‘So much more than knitting’

They will relocate during the hall’s redevelopment as part of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

Sewer Edith Weatherhead said: “It’s so much more than knitting and sewing. It helps with mental health.

“Lots of people come and it just makes their week.

“But this has been like hitting our heads against a brick wall.

“I just can’t believe it.”

Proposed accommodation for the groups include the town’s two secondary schools, community halls and Elgin Town Hall.

But none have storage suitable for the groups. And there are also issues with lighting.

A council spokesperson said contact details for officers able to assist with finding alternative accommodation were given to all community centre groups.

And they appealed to the crafters to get in touch.

They said: “To date, a number of groups have taken up that opportunity.

‘The council has assisted’

“And the council has assisted with providing lists of potential venues and contact details, equipment logistics and electrical support for equipment movement.

“We’re aware that the knitting and sewing groups were offered use of a facility that has recently fallen through.

“And we encourage them to contact the appropriate officers if they require further support.”

Elgin Community Centre’s future has been at risk for some time.

It was threatened with closure about six years ago.

However the council decided to keep it open with the aim of helping clubs find other accommodation.

The council says the centre is not a viable building.

It has annual running costs of around £14,000 a year. And estimated repair work needed over the next five years would total £600,000.

