‘Pool of blood’ left outside Buckie nail bar as police called to busy street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Pool of blood’ left outside Buckie nail bar as police called to busy street

Several police vehicles were sent to the scene and an area of a busy street was taped off.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Several police cars were sent to the scene in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage.
Several police cars were sent to the scene in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage.

A ‘pool of blood’ was left outside a nail bar in Buckie following an incident this afternoon.

Police were called to East Church Street, near the harbour, at around 3pm.

Officers cordoned off the street between USA Nails & Spa and the Co-op.

A ‘pool of blood’ was cleaned up outside a nail salon in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage.

At least two police cars were spotted at the scene.

An eyewitness told The P&J that “a pool of blood” could be seen on the ground outside the nail bar.

They said: “Someone had attempted to wash out the blood, but it was still visible.”

The eyewitness added that there was a strong police presence in the harbour area.

“Officers were making enquiries in the harbour at around 5pm,” they said.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal  on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Moray

Heidi, 4, from Cambridgeshire and Skye, 7, from Nairn. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families Unite for an Easter Egg Hunt at Historic Brodie Castle
Specialist Vermin Control in Elgin
How hawks, lasers and sonic scarers will be used to control gulls in Moray…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a serial child groomer and a garden gnome attacker
Seafield Arms in Cullen.
Lounge bar expansion approved for Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen and storage warehouse plan…
A photo of the Lossiemouth thunderstorm
Lossiemouth photographer shares incredible photos of beach lightning storm
Janet Wilkinson Volunteer Manager (Grey Hair) ,Donna Mclean Lossiemouth Business Association and Chair of thr Tourism Sub Group Alison Read Development Officer of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust pictured inside the tourist information office. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Why Lossiemouth volunteers are opening their own tourist office amidst nationwide VisitScotland closures
Dylan Farquhar has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where…
Entrance door to Eight Acres hotel.
Eight Acres Hotel: Home Office reveals contract to house asylum seekers is to end
5
Aerial view of Glenliviet House in Ballindalloch with the hills and the background and the countrside surrounding it.
Charming Banffshire country house goes up for sale at an eye-watering price
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin Picture shows; William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomon/Google Street View Date; Unknown
Elgin fishmonger who groomed and molested 13-year-old girl jailed