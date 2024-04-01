‘Pool of blood’ left outside Buckie nail bar as police called to busy street

A ‘pool of blood’ was left outside a nail bar in Buckie following an incident this afternoon.

Police were called to East Church Street, near the harbour, at around 3pm.

Officers cordoned off the street between USA Nails & Spa and the Co-op.

At least two police cars were spotted at the scene.

An eyewitness told The P&J that “a pool of blood” could be seen on the ground outside the nail bar.

They said: “Someone had attempted to wash out the blood, but it was still visible.”

The eyewitness added that there was a strong police presence in the harbour area.

“Officers were making enquiries in the harbour at around 5pm,” they said.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

