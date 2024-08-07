Tributes pour in for RAF Lossiemouth flight lieutenant and dad-of-four

Tributes have been paid to an RAF Lossiemouth veteran who served for 15 years at the base.

Flight Lieutenant Elliot Robbins had settled in Kinloss with his wife Faye, daughters Tiana and Rose, and sons Sam and Theo.

He entered the Royal Air Force in 1999 while still in his hometown of Watford before moving to Moray to serve at RAF Kinloss in 2007.

In 2009 he became part of Lossie’s 12(Bomber) Squadron.

Elliot also served on operations abroad, completing six tours of Operation Herrick in Afghanistan.

Outside of work, Elliot loved spending time with his family and motorbiking.

RAF Lossiemouth announced the sad news via Facebook, where several people have paid tribute.

They wrote: “RAF Lossiemouth is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Flight Lieutenant Elliot Robbins.

“Elliot served at Lossie, intermittently, for 15 years and was well known on Station, particularly among the Armourers he worked alongside until 2021.

“The thoughts of everyone at Team Lossie are with his wife Faye, daughters Tiana and Rose, and sons Sam and Theo.”

Tributes paid to ‘absolute gentleman’

Kerry Norgate commented: “An amazing guy! Always smiling, went above and beyond.

“Never forget walking into my office in Afghan, to find my desk decorated with happy birthday banners and a birthday cake waiting. Made my day! Taken far far too soon. Rest easy Elliot Robbins.”

Glen Cromar recalled how much of a “gentleman”, Elliot was having met him while kite-surfing years ago.

Simon Thorley wrote: “A big man with a heart of gold and always a smile on his face. Still reeling from this news and sending condolences to his family.”

Sylvia Lyon wrote: “Terribly sad, a young man taken away far too early, leaving his wife and children without him. God bless his soul and thank you for your services with the RAF.”

Tim Gresham worked alongside Elliot in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “Really enjoyed working with Elliot in Saudi, always managed to bring calm to some manic situations using his skills, knowledge and a fair dose of humour.

“Absolutely gutted for Faye and the kids and all his family & friends. A legend, rest easy buddy .”

Richard Bowlt said he was an “absolute gentleman and a good friend” and that it was “a true honour” to have worked with him.

Norma Berendt-McGregor wrote: “When we serve in the military it becomes a second family.

“And when we lose someone it has a ripple effect through the ranks.

“By the sounds of this young man he will be missed.”

Elliot Robbin’s funeral will be on Monday, August 12, at St Aidan’s Church and Community Centre.