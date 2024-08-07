‘Nationally and internationally recognised’ stars to perform in Aberdeen as part of Tall Ships festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nationally and internationally recognised’ stars to perform in Aberdeen as part of Tall Ships festival

Aberdeen Tall Ships Festival is making its return for the first time since 1997.

By Graham Fleming
Excitement has been building to Aberdeen's Tall Ships Festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A host of “nationally and internationally” recognised music stars are set to perform at Aberdeen’s Tall Ships Festival.

Organisers of the 2025 event plan to build a stage holding more than 7,000 people as part of a large outdoor event space near the city’s harbour.

It will be used for “ticketed music concerts with nationally and internationally recognised headline acts”.

Aberdeen's Marischal Street is a sea of people as sightseers throng towards the harbour and the Tall Ships attractions in 1991. Image: DC Thomson
Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on Aberdeen Harbour between July 19 and 22 to see 60 Tall Ships as the festival returns to the Granite City next July for the first time since 1997.

Fireworks, a laser display and a 1,500-strong parade have also been pencilled in.

A pipe and naval band will march from Albyn Place down Union Street before turning onto Union Terrace, Schoolhill, Broad Street and in front of Marischal College.

Tall Ship Festival ‘will be great fun to take part in’

Event committee convener Alex McLellan said: “The programme of music concerts with national and internationally-recognised headline acts is an exciting new announcement of what will be happening around Aberdeen’s quaysides for the Tall Ships.

“The additional events through the cultural and education programme will also add to the buzz in the city centre next July and will be great fun to take part in.”

Excitement has been building ahead of this summer’s festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Councillor Martin Greig added: “The Tall Ships are expected to bring an additional 400,000 visitors to Aberdeen which will more than double the city’s population.

“We want to ensure that there are plenty of exciting and interesting activities for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“A varied programme of recreational and cultural events is being prepared to suit all ages and interests and to make the Tall Ships an enjoyable and memorable experience for all.”

What will Aberdeen look like when the Tall Ships sail in?

Our reporter looks at the ongoing revamp projects in the city to see how much it will have changed by the time thousands of visitors descend on the Granite City.

Who would you like to see perform at the Tall Ships festival? Let us know in the comments.

