‘Nationally and internationally recognised’ stars to perform in Aberdeen as part of Tall Ships festival

A host of “nationally and internationally” recognised music stars are set to perform at Aberdeen’s Tall Ships Festival.

Organisers of the 2025 event plan to build a stage holding more than 7,000 people as part of a large outdoor event space near the city’s harbour.

It will be used for “ticketed music concerts with nationally and internationally recognised headline acts”.

Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on Aberdeen Harbour between July 19 and 22 to see 60 Tall Ships as the festival returns to the Granite City next July for the first time since 1997.

Fireworks, a laser display and a 1,500-strong parade have also been pencilled in.

A pipe and naval band will march from Albyn Place down Union Street before turning onto Union Terrace, Schoolhill, Broad Street and in front of Marischal College.

Tall Ship Festival ‘will be great fun to take part in’

Event committee convener Alex McLellan said: “The programme of music concerts with national and internationally-recognised headline acts is an exciting new announcement of what will be happening around Aberdeen’s quaysides for the Tall Ships.

“The additional events through the cultural and education programme will also add to the buzz in the city centre next July and will be great fun to take part in.”

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Councillor Martin Greig added: “The Tall Ships are expected to bring an additional 400,000 visitors to Aberdeen which will more than double the city’s population.

“We want to ensure that there are plenty of exciting and interesting activities for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“A varied programme of recreational and cultural events is being prepared to suit all ages and interests and to make the Tall Ships an enjoyable and memorable experience for all.”

