Drugs, batons and knuckledusters seized after raids in Buckie and Elgin

Sixteen people have been charged in total.

By Graham Fleming
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it. Police want to speak to two men in relation to an incident in Ardersier.
The operation took place in Buckie and Elgin. Image: Shutterstock.

Sixteen people have been charged after drugs, batons and knuckledusters were seized from properties in Moray.

Four drug warrants were executed at addresses in Buckie and Elgin last month, which uncovered both class A and B drugs with a total worth around £14,000.

Approximately £6,500 worth of cocaine was discovered in Elgin, with a 39-year-old man arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, £2,800 of the class A substance was seized in Buckie and a 23-year-old man charged.

In total, 16 people were charged and reported in connection with drugs offences while a further nine received recorded police warnings.

Cash, friction lock batons and even knuckledusters were also recovered by officers during the “proactive operation”.

Police say they hope these raids will help “protect the vulnerable” across these communities.

PC Joe Jacques said: “These days of action across Moray were intelligence led and designed to tackle the issues around drugs and drug related harm in our communities.

“We recognise that enforcement alone is not the solution so these days of action are also about providing support to people who may need it and protecting the vulnerable from those who seek to exploit them.”

