Six north-east chippers in the running to be crowned UK chip shop of the year

Six north-east chippers are vying to win first plaice in the 2025 National Fish and Chip awards.

Forty chip shops have been shortlisted in the nationwide search to find the takeaway of the year, with 10 of them being from Scotland.

Six of them are based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The competition, which is organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), aims to show off the best chippers in the country.

To win, contestants are judged on various aspects of business including industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer responsibilities and customer service.

The Granite city chippers nominated are Lows Traditional Fish & Chips in Berryden, Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips in Blackburn, and Sea Salt and Sole which has bases in Dyce, Cove, and Bridge of Don.

It also has a base in Ellon – other Aberdeenshire nominees include two Stonehaven spots, the Redcloak and the Carron Fish Bar, and the Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie.

The Hilton Chip Shop in Inverness is the only Highland nominee.

North-east is ‘best region’ for fish & chips

Liam Brown, 31, company director for Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, claims Aberdeen is the undisputed destination for fish suppers.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “Everyone is delighted (at the nomination). All of our staff have lifted it up a gear this year – we always aspire to be in the mix, and we believe this is where we should be.

“I personally believe that we have the best fish supper in Aberdeen. But, I’m very happy to see there is six shop in Aberdeen on the list.

“They talk about central belt shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh but I don’t think they are better than us.

“Aberdeen and the north-east is the best region for fish, there is no doubt about it.”

To celebrate, he revealed that new customers are able to receive 15 per cent off their meal if ordering on the website or their app.

Aberdeen chipper ‘over the moon’ at fish & chips award nomination

Low’s of Berryden is another nominee.

Dylan MacDonald, 20, manager at the fish bar, said: “We only heard about the nomination yesterday and, of course, we are over the moon about it.

“Right now we are just focusing on coming up as high on the rankings as we can.

“Our main goal right now is to finish ahead of the of the other Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire chippers.

“I know there are also four others that have been nominated throughout Scotland as well so if we can finish above them too then that would be fantastic.

“I think what sets us apart is the oil that we have and our fryers – they are among the best in the UK.”

President of the NFFF, Andrew Crook, said the process of selecting a winner is “very intense”.

He added: “We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.

“Takeaway of the Year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense.

“At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish & Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before.”