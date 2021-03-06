Dundee man arrested over missing 25-year-old woman and two children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman and two children.

Police confirmed they had attended a property in Troon Avenue, Dundee, as part of an inquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman and two children from South Gloucestershire.

Police and forensic officers sealed off the street on Friday afternoon and a heavy police presence remained on Saturday.

Neighbours had previously spoken out over their shock at seeing the high amount of officers.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, as part of an inquiry into a missing 25-year-old woman, Bennylyn Burke, and two children from South Gloucestershire.

“As a result, a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and inquiries are ongoing. Bennylyn’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by colleagues in Avon and Somerset Police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and we thank the local community for their co-operation at this time.

“Anyone with concerns or information can speak to a local officer or call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1434 of March 5.”