Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into Argyll loch

A trunk road in Argyll was closed for more than two hours after a car went into the sea.

The car was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the A83 between Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig.

Two people have been taken to hospital, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.30am on Thursday police received a report of a one vehicle road incident on the A83 near Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig.

“Emergency services attended and a man and woman were rescued from a car that had left the road and ended up in shallow water in Loch Gilp.

“The man and woman were taken by ambulance to the Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead.

“The A83 was closed and opened around 1.30 pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

The road was closed for a short time later this afternoon to allow the car to be recovered.