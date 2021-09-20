Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing dog rescued after two off-duty coastguards spot it stuck on rocks

By Mike Merritt
September 20, 2021, 9:30 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Stornoway Lifeboat went to rescue the dog after it was spotted by chance
A dog that had been missing for two days has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after it was spotted marooned on the rocks.

The black Labrador type was spotted by chance by two members of Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team out walking their own dogs at Arnish near Stornoway.

Stornoway Lifeboat was launched at 10.30pm on Sunday and used its Y-boat to get the pooch off the rocks. It was re-united with its grateful owner around midnight.

“It was by chance that these two off duty coastguards saw the dog,” a spokesman said. “At first they thought it was a seal on the rocks but closer inspection revealed it had a waggy tail.”

