‘He got what he deserved’ – Victims speak out as serial rapist Michael Waribo sentenced over near daily attacks on children in Dundee and Thurso

A serial rapist who sexually attacked two young girls on a near daily basis for over a decade has been jailed for 11 years.

Michael Waribo, from Dundee, began his cruel campaign of abuse when his first victim was just 10 years old.

He told her he had a mystery disease and that he would die if she did not have sex with him.

The 49-year-old, from Dundee, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, after a jury found him guilty of four charges of multiple rapes, dating from May 2008 to May 2019, at addresses in Dundee and Thurso.

After watching Waribo appear on videolink from HMP Grampian, one victim said: “He got what he deserved.”

‘I hope he stays safe’

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, added: “It was a horrible time for us.

“Thankfully, our lives are so different now.

“But we have had to readjust to be free from this. I hate him.”

The second victim told us: “It might sound strange but I hope that he stays safe in there and no harm comes to him.

“After all he put us through, I still care for him.”

The court heard Waribo lied and made up bizarre stories to cover up his crimes.

When questioned about buying a pregnancy kit for one of his victims, Waribo told her mother he had an “out of body experience” during which he saw himself having sex with her daughter.

Waribo, who maintains his innocence, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

‘Controlling and intimidating’

Judge Lord Harrower told him: “You have been found guilty of appalling sexual offences, carried out systemically over several years.

“The picture of you that emerged in evidence was of a controlling, intimidating and often frightening figure, meting out excessive and violent chastisement.”

He said Waribo had sexually abused one girl from when she was 10 until she was 17, and the other from the age of 13 to 21.

“That’s 11 years of sexual abuse in total.

“For one of the victims it began as an upsetting sexual assault in the bath.

“In the case of both girls, kissing and groping proceeded to penetration sometimes several times a week.

“Throughout this period, you exploited their fear and innocence.

“You told one girl you had a disease and that if she didn’t help you by having sex with you, you would die.

“You told her that if she told anyone that everyone in her family would hate her and that she was as much in the wrong as you.”

The judge said: “When she did eventually tell her mother, you threatened to make up a story to tell the police that her mother’s father had sexually abused the girl.

“And you told the other victim that if she went to the police, she would go to jail.

“But she did go to the police. Eventually you lost the control that you had over these girls.

“I cannot begin to express in words the damage you have done to them but I can acknowledge their courage giving evidence and I hope they are able to regain some measure of control over their lives.”

He told Waribo: “I take account what is said on your behalf but I must regard the youth of the girls at the time, the psychological harm inflicted on them and the horrific abuse of trust, as well as the steps taken by you to prevent them reporting your crimes.

“A significant custodial sentence is inevitable.”

‘No ill will’ against victims

Waribo, of Leith Walk, Dundee, was also convicted of two charges of throttling his victims to the danger of their life, and a charge of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

Jurors heard Waribo was almost caught raping one of the girls when her mother arrived at the address.

She entered the room to find Waribo using bleach to scrub his victim’s blood off the carpet.

He told her he was checking to see if the girl was still a virgin.

The mother replied: “What the f*** are you, a gynaecologist?”

Solicitor Advocate Shahid Latif, representing Waribo, told the High Court: “He maintains that he is innocent and he expresses no ill will to anyone who made these allegations against him.”

He said Waribo had suffered abuse from others after he arrived in Scotland from Nigeria.