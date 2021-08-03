Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blind man battered with metal pole in ‘appalling’ attack

By David Love
August 3, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness Justice Centre

A blind man was hit with a metal pole with such force that it broke in two.

Ryan McLennan, of Holm Burn Place, Inverness, also had a large kitchen knife the day after which he produced in a second incident in Alness’ Westford housing estate on February 20, 2021.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that McLennan told two women he met while walking away from the assault that he had done it because his victim “had been cheeky to someone”.

The 27-year old admitted, on indictment, the assault, a charge of threatening behaviour and a breach of a bail condition not to enter Westford.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald that the 50-year-old blind man had been struck repeatedly on the head with the metal pole, which broke in two.

He suffered several cuts and a black eye.

Lengthy police negotiations to get him out of house

The following day, McLennan returned to Westford under the influence of drugs and was knocking on a door of a house there.

“He then produced a large black-handled kitchen knife but did not brandish it,” Ms Swain said.

She added that a man who was washing his car in the car park had a bottle of screen wash thrown at his vehicle before McLennan made a threat towards him.

Ms Swain said: “He again produced the knife and was brandishing it at the man. He then kicked the door shut. He pulled out the knife a third time and brandished it at a woman who spoke to him. Police were called and went to his house. But it took lengthy negotiations to get him to come out.”

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said: “He had experienced a mental collapse during those days.”

He reserved further comment until the next hearing.

Deferring sentence for a background report until August 30, Sheriff Macdonald told McLennan: “These are appalling offences but I would urge you to continue with the work you have been doing in relation to your mental health.”

She allowed McLennan’s bail to continue.

