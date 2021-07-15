Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I won’t give up on Gizmo’: Owner continues search for dog lost on Beinn Ime last month

By Ellie Milne
July 15, 2021, 12:49 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Gizmo has been missing since June 17
The owner of a dog that went missing during a walk in the Arrochar Alps almost a month ago says she will not give up the search for her beloved pet.

Natalie Crawford, from Paisley, was five minutes from the summit of Beinn Ime in the southern Highlands when Gizmo disappeared.

She said: “The clouds came in and separated us, and he just vanished with no sighting of him since.

“I’ve been searching almost every single day and I camped at the summit for three nights after he went missing, but again there was still no sign of him.

“I was living out at a cottage in Cairndow and now I’m at a caravan at Dunoon because they’re closer to the area than Paisley, where I’m from. I think I’ve only been home two or three nights since he disappeared.

“My life has just stopped completely.”

Gizmo went missing on Beinn Ime.

Share his story as far as possible

Three-year-old Gizmo is a Staffordshire bull terrier/American bulldog cross, so he is “a bit bigger than the typical staffie”.

It was the pair’s first time climbing the mountain so he is not familiar with the area, but as a month has now passed Miss Crawford says he could have travelled really far from there.

She continued: “The area where he could be is so massive so I want to get his story out as far as possible and keep him in people’s minds. I’m praying that I am lucky enough for someone to get a sighting of him.

“We have set up trail cameras in different areas. They’ve not picked up anything of him yet but we’re still hopeful. At the moment, it is just guess work, but one sighting would give me an idea of where to look.

“Obviously, when the area has been really hot I haven’t been out because he wouldn’t be moving around in that heat, he’ll be tucked away. We’ve mainly been canvassing and checking trail cameras when it’s quieter and cooler.

Continuous searching

Based on advice from dog searchers, the group looking for Gizmo has been kept small so high footfall does not force him to retreat further into survival mode.

“We decided to let the cameras do the work alongside the incredible people I have been working with.

“A couple from Drone Search and Rescue for lost dogs have been with me from the very start and a woman from Arrochar Mountain Rescue has been out searching as well, looking in some of the more dangerous areas just off her own back.

“I managed to get a hold of a professional drone as well. A really kind man called Kevin from Airtech Integrity came all the way from Auchterarder and spent a full day with us launching it in three separate areas.

“Unfortunately, we had no luck but he did say if there are any sightings he would come straight back with the drone.”

Throughout lockdown there has been a rise in dog thefts, which is something Miss Crawford says has been in the “back of her mind”.

A missing poster to help find Gizmo. Supplied by Natalie Crawford.

A big thank you

Since his disappearance, Miss Crawford has been sharing updates and appealing for help through her Gizmo Missing Facebook page, which has gained more than 2,500 followers in the past month.

She said: “People have been so kind and generous with their time. Some people have let me borrow equipment and a few trail cameras have been donated by search and recue groups, too.

“I’d like to say thank you to everybody who has helped out so far, it’s been really appreciated. And, I also ask that locals please keep their eyes peeled and no matter how insignificant they think something might be, to just let me know so I can follow it up.

“I’m just praying I get him back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 07776 024930 or see the poster above.

[[title]]

[[text]]

