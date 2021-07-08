Dad facing jail after £14,000 of heroin and cocaine found at depot

A dad who had £14,000 of cocaine and heroin delivered to Shetland so he could sell it is facing prison.

Richard Johnson, 44, was granted bail and had sentence deferred after admitting the offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told the court that police had received intelligence regarding a suspect package from a delivery company in Glasgow.

They attended the Lerwick depot at Greenhead Base and after the drugs dog identified the parcel in question officers asked the company to set it aside while a warrant for seizure was obtained.

Meantime Johnson, of the town’s Burgh Road, contacted the depot to enquire about the parcel’s whereabouts.

The parcel contained a pressure washer and accessories, and when it was taken to the police station and dismantled significant quantities of cocaine and heroin were discovered.

Mackenzie said nearly 54g of cocaine with a value of £2,350 was contained in the parcel, which could have realised up to £5,300 if sold in smaller amounts.

Just over 130g of diamorphine with a value of £3,050 was also discovered, which could have made the seller up to £8,680 if broken down into “tenner bags”.

The fiscal said it was not simply a case of Johnson allowing his address to be used to receive the class A substances: “This was a commodity that he was going to be selling on to others.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Johnson did have previous custodial sentences, but the last one was in 2004.

While realistic about his ultimate fate having pleaded guilty, Allan said his client had an eight-year-old daughter and was keen to be able to continue working in the short term to put money aside for her while reports are prepared.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the matter for a criminal justice social enquiry report and a restriction of liberty assessment order to be prepared.

Johnson will reappear for sentencing on 4 August.