A90 between Forfar and Dundee reopens after two crashes

The A90 between Forfar and Dundee has reopened after a two-car crash.

The southbound carriageway, near to the McDonald’s restaurant in the Angus town, was shut following the incident, which happened just before 9.30am on Friday.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to expect delays in the area with the road shut for about two hours.

Another stretch of the road further south was also affected after a separate collision.

One passerby said roads around Forfar were at a “virtual standstill” during the A90 closure.

She said: “This is leading to huge tail backs all the way from the industrial estate right into the traffic lights at the Queenswell Road and Dundee Road junction.

“Forfar is becoming gridlocked.

“At one point McDonald’s car park was also full of emergency vehicles, ambulances and police vans.

“Police closed the road here heading south out of Forfar.

“Everyone was being diverted back into Forfar but it’s going to take ages to clear.

“The roads here are very icy and there is a blinding low sun that is making it almost impossible to see where you are going when you are driving south.

“I saw a bin lorry on the back of a breakdown truck and someone said that has been involved in one of the crashes.

“I think there was another crash slightly further south where there is currently a contraflow due to roadworks.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near to Forfar around 9.25am.

“The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered and re-opened around 11.25am.

“A further two-vehicle collision happened on the A90 near Muiryfauld around 9.45am.

“This did not require a road closure.”

No injuries have been reported in either incident.