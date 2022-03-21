Over 50s could get Covid booster by autumn – as experts urge people to get missed vaccinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Over 50s could get Covid booster by autumn – as experts urge people to get missed vaccinations

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2022, 12:52 pm
Public Health Scotland announced it will no longer publish death and hospitalisation rates by jabbed and unjabbed - understood to be amid concerns about anti-vaccine campaigners
Vaccinations are set to continue, with the JCVI to look at a further roll out of the second booster.

The over 50s could be given a fourth Covid booster as soon as autumn, a public health expert has said.

Professor Linda Bauld, of Edinburgh University, today urged those who have not been vaccinated or who have missed a dose to come forward to protect themselves and others from the virus.

One in 14 people in Scotland are currently reporting a positive test as the Omicron Ba.2 sub-variant drives the infections to a new high.

More restrictions have been dropped today, although face masks remain a legal requirement.

Vaccinations are set to continue.

Vaccines are ‘key’

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme Prof Bauld said: “Vaccines are key for the most vulnerable in the weeks ahead and we urge people to come forward yet again for another dose.

“Because we do see that protections (offered by the vaccination) are waning – that might contribute to the numbers, however moderately, we are seeing in hospital at the moment.”

Prof Bauld, who also advises the Scottish Government, said the government may now be thinking of offering a second booster, or fourth jag, to all age groups.

At the moment a programme of offering a fourth jag is being rolled out to the clinically most vulnerable, but she said that may soon be extended.

“The JCVI will look at this,” she said. It is probably likely as we head towards the autumn, people for example in their 50/60 will be eligible.

“I don’t know how far down the age range they will go but that really depends on what we see in the data. 

“Let’s not forget what they (the vaccination clinics) are doing at the moment is rolling out the children’s vaccination programme, and they have already started in care homes.

“Record numbers have come forward for vaccination, around 86%, but some people who have not come forward for second does or boosters although in small numbers. They can still do that.

“In future we may have different vaccinations that protect for multiple variants, we are not there yet by that is a scientific option on the horizon.”

Facemasks on public transport may continue after rules are legally relaxed.

Face masks here to stay

Turning to the issue of face coverings, she said: “I think we have to move away from reliance on legal measures for things such as facemasks – we are two years into this now.

“I think they make a contribution to reducing infections. Not any one single intervention will solve the problem.”

She said when it was no longer legally set out that people should wear face masks – people will still be asked to wear them in places such as on public transport.

“Opinion polling shows the large majority are still comfortable with wearing masks and we have learned how wearing masks can protect us and others.

“If we move from legal to advice on wearing facemasks – it may in the future be strengthened again.”

 

