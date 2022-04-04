Daily Covid rates in Scotland continue to fall with 10% of new cases reinfections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A further 5,364 people have tested positive for Covid across Scotland, the Scottish Government has said.

In its daily briefing the government said issues with “data flow” from its online reporting portal had resulted in lower than usual numbers of lateral flow tests and cases since Friday.

No new deaths were reported as a result of people having the virus, but this could be due to registration offices being closed over the weekend.

Figures show 10.3% of Scotland’s new cases were reinfections of the virus.

Hospital admissions

23 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Despite cases dropping across Scotland as a whole, the number of people in hospital with the virus has continued to climb for weeks.

Today that number reached 2,372.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian reported 495 positive test results on Monday, with 207 in Aberdeenshire, 196 in Aberdeen City and 91 in Moray.

There are 342 new cases in NHS Highland, 41 in the Western Isles, 28 in Shetland and 12 in Orkney.

The Western Isles and Shetland are both currently in the top three regions in Scotland in the last seven days of cases per 100,000 people rate, possibly due to their small populations.

Orkney and Aberdeen City are both in the bottom three case rates for Scotland with Dundee.

Vaccination rollout

Today’s Scottish Government daily figures show that 4,362,070 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination.

4,095,356 people have also received their second dose and 3,455,128 have received a third dose or booster.

School children

While it is Easter holidays for some in Scotland from Monday , at the end of last week 2.6% of school absences were due to Covid.

87.1% of pupils were in school with 0.4% of pupils learning from home.

Scottish Government figures show that 10.3% of pupils were not in school because of non-Covid related reasons.