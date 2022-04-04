Airdrie fans banned by club after Cove Rangers supporters attacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Airdrie fans banned by club after Cove Rangers supporters attacked

By Paul Third
April 4, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 3:42 pm
The Airdrieonians defence keep Mitch Megginson at bay
The Airdrieonians defence keep Mitch Megginson at bay

Airdrie have issued lifetime bans to three supporters after several Cove Rangers fans were attacked during last month’s 1-1 draw at Excelsior Stadium.

Cove fans – including an elderly man, were attacked following the 1-1 draw with the Diamonds on April 25, leading to an investigation by the Diamonds.

The club worked with Police Scotland to study CCTV footage and appealed to fans to come forward with information about the incident.

Following the investigation the Diamonds have announced three fans have been banned for life while a fourth has also been banned for engaging in online homophobic abuse.

An Airdrie club spokesman said: “The club have issued lifetime bans to three individuals who attended the home game against Cove Rangers.

“The club have also issued a ban to a further individual for online homophobic abuse.

“Airdrieonians Football Club will not tolerate any forms of abuse, discrimination or unacceptable behaviour.”

Cove hold a three-point lead over the Diamonds at the top of League One with four games remaining.

