Airdrie fans banned by club after Cove Rangers supporters attacked

Airdrie have issued lifetime bans to three supporters after several Cove Rangers fans were attacked during last month’s 1-1 draw at Excelsior Stadium.

Cove fans – including an elderly man, were attacked following the 1-1 draw with the Diamonds on April 25, leading to an investigation by the Diamonds.

The club worked with Police Scotland to study CCTV footage and appealed to fans to come forward with information about the incident.

Following the investigation the Diamonds have announced three fans have been banned for life while a fourth has also been banned for engaging in online homophobic abuse.

An Airdrie club spokesman said: “The club have issued lifetime bans to three individuals who attended the home game against Cove Rangers.

“The club have also issued a ban to a further individual for online homophobic abuse.

“Airdrieonians Football Club will not tolerate any forms of abuse, discrimination or unacceptable behaviour.”

Cove hold a three-point lead over the Diamonds at the top of League One with four games remaining.