Free water safety lessons to be rolled out across the north and north-east

Water safety lessons are to be delivered to around 70,000 children enrolled in a learn to swim programme.

The lifesaving safety campaign is poised to reach the largest number of areas in Scotland ever, in a determined bid to teach water awareness skills across the country.

The lessons will be offered during Drowning Prevention Week organised by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) between July 18 and 25.

The programme is a partnership between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming.

Locations include Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles, Aberdeen and Moray.

Urgent ongoing commitment

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs with Scottish Water, said: “Given the disruption suffered to the provision of traditional lessons during the pandemic, it really is such a vital opportunity to develop generations of confident, safer, competent children and ensure they do not miss out on such an important life skill.

“By improving water safety and working with coaches across the country, our partnership with Scottish Swimming really can make a life changing difference for so many.”

The RLSS’s Drowning Prevention Week itself is one of the UK and Ireland’s largest summer water safety campaigns aimed to equip people with skills and knowledge to make the right decisions about water safety, particularly during the summer months.

Euan Lowe, Scottish Swimming chief executive officer, said: “Coming during the summer holidays, our team are very much looking forward to engaging with our communities and building on every level of experience to ensure safe swimming for generations to come.”

Research into the cognitive benefits for young people who take swimming lessons has shown they achieve a range of developmental milestones earlier than those who don’t, regardless of their gender or background.