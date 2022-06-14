Free water safety lessons to be rolled out across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free water safety lessons to be rolled out across the north and north-east

By Louise Glen
June 14, 2022, 5:37 pm
Children are going to be taught oswim from across Scotland. Picture supplied by Scottish Water.

Water safety lessons are to be delivered to around 70,000 children enrolled in a learn to swim programme.

The lifesaving safety campaign is poised to reach the largest number of areas in Scotland ever, in a determined bid to teach water awareness skills across the country.

The lessons will be offered during Drowning Prevention Week organised by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) between July 18 and 25.

The programme is a partnership between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming.

Scottish Water are helping to assist with lessons in Shetland.

Locations include Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles, Aberdeen and Moray.

Urgent ongoing commitment

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs with Scottish Water, said: “Given the disruption suffered to the provision of traditional lessons during the pandemic, it really is such a vital opportunity to develop generations of confident, safer, competent children and ensure they do not miss out on such an important life skill.

“By improving water safety and working with coaches across the country, our partnership with Scottish Swimming really can make a life changing difference for so many.”

The RLSS’s Drowning Prevention Week itself is one of the UK and Ireland’s largest summer water safety campaigns aimed to equip people with skills and knowledge to make the right decisions about water safety, particularly during the summer months.

Euan Lowe, Scottish Swimming chief executive officer, said: “Coming during the summer holidays, our team are very much looking forward to engaging with our communities and building on every level of experience to ensure safe swimming for generations to come.”

Research into the cognitive benefits for young people who take swimming lessons has shown they achieve a range of developmental milestones earlier than those who don’t, regardless of their gender or background.

