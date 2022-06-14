Aberdeen’s FirstGroup welcomes back bus and rail passenengers as looks for buyout opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s FirstGroup welcomes back bus and rail passenengers as looks for buyout opportunities

By Erikka Askeland and Henry Saker-Clark
June 14, 2022, 5:37 pm
FirstGroup buses for ADL Fleet of First Buses email : info@billflemingphotography.com mobile: 07836 632 704

Bus and train operator FirstGroup has reported an increase in profits amid cost reductions and a recovery in passenger numbers.

It came in an update a week after the company rejected a £1.2 billion takeover proposal from an American serial suitor, Miami-based I Squared Capital Advisors, for being too low.

The ‘world-first’ hydrogen bus that made its debut in Aberdeen recently passed a collective one million miles in service. Photo Abermedia / Michal Wachucik

Business was so positive that recently appointed chief executive Graham Sutherland said FirstGroup could become a buyer again and consider acquisition opportunities to drive further growth.

Strong position to consolidate the market

“The disposals have put us in a strong position and we are really pleased with how we have grown organically over the past year,” he told the PA news agency.

“There are also a number of growth opportunities available for the business – the sector still remains quite fragmented.

“We think there is an opportunity for more inorganic growth and consolidation, and are in a cash position to act if the right opportunity arises.”

New FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland. Photo by Malcolm Cochrane

FirstGroup announced last July it had completed the sale of North American businesses First Student and First Transit.

The two businesses were acquired by Swedish private equity company EQT Infrastructure in a deal worth £3.3bn.

In October, FirstGroup said it had sold Greyhound – the iconic coach business connecting cities across North America – drawing its ownership to a close after 14 years.

Too cheap takeover offer rejected – for now

The company’s annual results statement comes five days after it turned down a takeover proposal, saying the 118p-a-share upfront cash part of the unsolicited takeover approach from I Squared Capital “significantly undervalued FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects”.

There is significant takeover interest across the sector, with rival Go-Ahead accepting a £650 million takeover offer on Monday evening.

FirstGroup’s private equity suitor has a few weeks yet – until 5pm on June 23 – to make another bid under City takover rules or walk away.

FirstGroup chairman David Martin affirmed the company has commenced dividend payments.

Executive chairman David Martin said: “We have delivered on our commitments this year to refocus the business, de-risk the balance sheet and unlock value for shareholders.

“As a cash generative business with a strong balance sheet, FirstGroup is well placed to invest in the services our passengers want, to sustain our path to a zero-emission bus fleet, and to actively consider additional value creation opportunities to leverage our market leading public transport expertise.

“The board’s confidence in the prospects for the group is reflected in the decision to commence dividend payments.”

Trading in line with expectations

FirstGroup said profit from continuing operations – which accounted for the sale of its US Greyhound coach business – surpassed its expectations for the year.

Meanwhile, revenues on continuing operations grew as it saw an increase in bus passenger numbers following pandemic disruption, while it also witnessed growth in rail.

First bus depot in Aberdeen. Photo by Simon Price

The Aberdeen-headquartered company said current trading is “in line with our expectations” and that it expects to make progress over the current year despite uncertainty in the economic backdrop.

It added that it will benefit from a further £5 million in cost savings over the year.

In its final results, the First said its bus passenger volume has reached 76% of the equivalent 2019 period pre-pandemic.

Meanwhile, rail was “trading ahead of plan” as a result of “strong leisure demand”.

First also said it has retained the contract to keep running trains between London and the South West through its rail arm GWR for at least the next three years. Photo Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

FirstGroup told shareholders on Tuesday morning that adjusted operating profits rose to £226.8 million for the year to March 26, compared with £220.2 million in the previous year.

Meanwhile, total revenues declined to £5.58 billion for the year, from £6.84 billion a year earlier, due to disposals.

Shares in FirstGroup closed 1.4% higher to 134.7p on Tuesday afternoon.

