SQA confirm ‘generous approach’ to grading 2022 exams

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has confirmed that 2022 exams have been graded “generously” after two years of Covid disruption to pupils’ education.

These exams are the first since 2019, with 2020 and 2021 graded on teacher’s judgement and supported by assessment resources.

Pupils are anxiously waiting for their exam results, and for those who sat National 5’s, Higher and Advanced Higher the wait is nearly over.

The SQA are due to release the results to pupils across Scotland on Tuesday, August 9, and has confirmed that they have “adopted a more generous approach to grading”.

This, along with additional support measures for pupils sitting their exams, creates a fairer shot for every learner and offsets the negative impact on learning by Covid.

It will be welcome announcement for many pupils, with previous years being disappointed with their results in the past two years.

Overall pass rates across Scotland fell in 2021 than in previous years and the hope is that 2022 could be a great year for great results.

In a statement, SQA addressed the new approach and said: “This is in recognition of the fact that those preparing for and sitting exams have done so in very different circumstances from those who sat exams in 2019, having experienced disruption to their learning over two academic years.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications they receive are credible and fair, and that they reflect the knowledge, understanding and skills they have acquired through their hard work in very challenging circumstances.

“Colleges, universities and employers, can also be confident that standards and integrity have been maintained in 2022.”

On Results Day, SQA will open its helpline at 8am to answer learners’ questions about their certificates.