SQA confirm ‘generous approach’ to grading 2022 exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

SQA confirm ‘generous approach’ to grading 2022 exams

By Ross Hempseed
August 7, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 5:26 pm
Pupils will be anxiously waiting for their results due to be released on August 9. Picture by David Jones/PA Wire.
Pupils will be anxiously waiting for their results due to be released on August 9. Picture by David Jones/PA Wire.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has confirmed that 2022 exams have been graded “generously” after two years of Covid disruption to pupils’ education.

These exams are the first since 2019, with 2020 and 2021 graded on teacher’s judgement and supported by assessment resources.

Pupils are anxiously waiting for their exam results, and for those who sat National 5’s, Higher and Advanced Higher the wait is nearly over.

The SQA are due to release the results to pupils across Scotland on Tuesday, August 9, and has confirmed that they have “adopted a more generous approach to grading”.

This, along with additional support measures for pupils sitting their exams, creates a fairer shot for every learner and offsets the negative impact on learning by Covid.

It will be welcome announcement for many pupils, with previous years being disappointed with their results in the past two years.

Overall pass rates across Scotland fell in 2021 than in previous years and the hope is that 2022 could be a great year for great results.

SQA confirm a more ‘generous’ approach to exam grading.

In a statement, SQA addressed the new approach and said: “This is in recognition of the fact that those preparing for and sitting exams have done so in very different circumstances from those who sat exams in 2019, having experienced disruption to their learning over two academic years.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications they receive are credible and fair, and that they reflect the knowledge, understanding and skills they have acquired through their hard work in very challenging circumstances.

“Colleges, universities and employers, can also be confident that standards and integrity have been maintained in 2022.”

On Results Day, SQA will open its helpline at 8am to answer learners’ questions about their certificates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]