Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett takes road race bronze at the Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathpeffer cyclist Finn Crockett made it a debut Commonwealth Games to remember with bronze in the men’s road race.

Crockett stayed among the leading peloton until the end, before surging across the line in third to claim a well-earned medal.

He was behind only Aaron Gate of New Zealand and Daryl Impey of South Africa in a time of 3:28:29 as the road specialist delivered a performance to remember.

Crockett had been called into the time trial on Thursday as a late replacement for injured Highlander Kyle Gordon but this was his specialist event.

He is the second north athlete to record a medal on the road today, after Neah Evans took silver in the women’s race.

BRONZE for Finn Crockett!!! 🥉 Finn takes Bronze in the Men's Road Race at his first Commonwealth Games!! 👏👏#TeamScot #TimeForHeroes pic.twitter.com/YU1jala1W9 — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 7, 2022