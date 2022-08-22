Did they pasta test? Pasta pun tops list of best 10 jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Did they pasta test? Pasta pun tops list of best 10 jokes from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival

David Mackay By David Mackay
August 22, 2022, 12:01 am
Comedian Masai Graham topped the list. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA
Comedian Masai Graham topped the list. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA

A pasta pun has been named the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe as the award returned for the first time since before the pandemic.

Masai Graham was voted the winner with his joke: “I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.”

The Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award, voted for by members of the public, was back for the first time since 2019.

Graham also won the accolade in 2016 with his joke: “My dad suggested I register for a donor card – he’s a man after my own heart.”

The West Bromwich-born comedian said: “It’s great to see the Edinburgh Fringe Festival back up and running again, it’s my spiritual home.

Comedian Tim Vine, who has won the award in the past, also featured on the list. Photo by PA

“I was so delighted to find out I’d won the Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe award for a second time – I thought: “This is getting pasta joke.”

Comedy critics attended hundreds of shows across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to create a shortlist which was voted on by 2,000 members of the public, who were not told the names of the comedians in the running.

Now in its 13th year, previous winners of the award include Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham said: “What a pleasure to be back in Edinburgh. This is Dave’s first Joke of the Fringe in three years and the quality of submissions has been incredibly strong.

“It’s a fantastic top 10 full of newcomers and comedy veterans, and it’s a delight to crown Masai Graham as winner once more.”

Top 10 jokes at Edinburgh Fringe

  1. Masai Graham: I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn’t get pasta.
  2. Mark Simmons: Did you know, if you get pregnant in the Amazon, it’s next-day delivery.
  3. Olaf Falafel: My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes made me a laughing stock.
  4. Hannah Fairweather: By my age, my parents had a house and a family, and to be fair to me, so do I – but it is the same house and it is the same family.
  5. Will Mars: I hate funerals – I’m not a mourning person.
  6. Olaf Falafel: I spent the whole morning building a time machine, so that’s four hours of my life that I’m definitely getting back.
  7. Richard Pulsford: I sent a food parcel to my first wife. FedEx.
  8. Tim Vine: I used to live hand to mouth. Do you know what changed my life? Cutlery.
  9. Sophie Duker: Don’t knock threesomes. Having a threesome is like hiring an intern to do all the jobs you hate.
  10. Will Duggan: I can’t even be bothered to be apathetic these days.

