Major search operation at St Cyrus beach called off

A major search operation at St Cyrus beach has been called off after a potential sighting of a person in the water.

Lifeboats from Montrose RNLI lifeboat station were launched shortly before noon on Thursday.

Coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Stonehaven were in attendance, along with a rescue helicopter, and police officers.

The rescue has now been suspended after no one was found following a search of the area.

Flight data showed the helicopter circled above the water and along the coast between St Cyrus and Montrose.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “There was a search ongoing at St Cyrus beach for a potential person in the water.

“We had a number of emergency rescue services in operation.

“We’ve searched the area for a casualty and have not been able to locate anybody.

“There has been a high alert search and have had no other indication that someone is in difficulty.

“Based on that information we have suspended the search.”

Person seen in water ‘may have been swimmer’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are seeking the public’s assistance following a concern for person call at St Cyrus Beach on Thursday.

“Around 11.30am a member of the public contacted emergency services after seeing someone enter the water at St Cyrus Beach.

“A search and rescue operation was launched and a full search of the area was carried out with no one being found.

“Inquiries carried out have established that a person was seen getting out of the water around this time and officers believe the person initially seen may have been a swimmer.

“Officers are keen to establish if that is the case and they are asking the public if they or anyone they know may have been going sea swimming between the hours of 11.30am and 11.50am this morning.

“If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1067 of September 29.”